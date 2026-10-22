Next General Elections Crucial For Country, Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, said on Thursday that the next general elections are crucial for the country and the people's full support to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is the need of the hour for all.

Participating in the Pandaga Sayanna Mudiraj birth anniversary celebrations, Chief Minister Reddy urged all to stand in support of LoP Gandhi at the crucial juncture.

He expressed confidence that the majority 'Bahujans' would be empowered only when LoP Gandhi became Prime Minister.

Stating that the 'People's Government' is according top priority to the political empowerment of all backward caste communities, CM Revanth Reddy announced that a Cabinet Sub-Committee would be constituted to study the inclusion of the Mudiraj community in BC-A category.

“Due to lack of accurate data, the Mudiraj community could not be reclassified from the 'BC-D' category to 'BC-A'. We will discuss this issue in the next Cabinet meeting and form a Cabinet Sub-Committee to conduct a comprehensive study on this issue,” he said.

CM Reddy noted that the misconceptions and doubts raised by other castes regarding Mudiraj in BC - A category also need to be addressed.

CM Reddy highlighted the BC Census conducted by his government and added that the census data helped every community to raise their voice with greater strength.

"All the communities have been requested to furnish full details to rectify the errors if their population count is not correctly mentioned in the Census," he asserted.

The Chief Minister noted that Mudiraj community constitutes the largest population in his Kodangal constituency and the community is known for their trustworthiness.

He recalled that after becoming the Pradesh Congress Committee President, he had appointed Srihari Mudiraj as the District Congress Committee President. He was also given a ticket in the Assembly election and was also made a minister. Neelam Madhu was also given a party ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Reddy suggested to minister Ponnam Prabhakar to bring to the attention of TPCC President Mahesh Goud to provide an MLC ticket to the Mudiraj community.

He listed out welfare schemes launched for all communities and poorer sections. "While NTR launched rice distribution at two rupees per kilogram, the Congress government is now providing fine quality rice to 3.48 crore people," CM Reddy said.

CM Reddy stated that the welfare schemes launched by former chief ministers NTR, Chandrababu Naidu, Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy and KCR were being continued by his government.

"We have continued the welfare initiatives undertaken by the previous government and building 'Indiramma' houses in every village," he said.

CM Reddy remembered the services of popular Telangana fighters Chakali Ailamma, Doddi Komuraiah, and Pandaga Sayanna and said that the statues of Sayanna and Doddi Komuraiah would be installed on the Tank Bund soon. The CM also recalled Gaddar, and Ande Sri's dedication to the service of society.

The Chief Minister praised Sayanna's fighting spirit who stood against landlords when they attempted to seize his land. "During the Nizam's rule, feudal lords encroached upon the lands of the poor. It was Sayanna who stood in support of the marginalized and also formed a group against the feudals," he said.

Sayanna is also credited with providing financial assistance for the marriages of daughters from poor families. When Sayanna was arrested by the Nizam's police, the then-Maharani of Wanaparthy paid a substantial sum to secure his release. Sayanna was murdered and even a century after his death, his songs can still be heard today during the sowing and harvesting seasons, the CM said.