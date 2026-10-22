Salman Khan's Message To Paps At IIFA 2027 Press Conference

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai. While posing for the cameras, Salman reiterated his message to the paparazzi, saying,“Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log,” urging them to maintain boundaries and respect celebrities while photographing them. The actor, who wore a blue blazer paired with denim for the occasion, had spoken about the issue on 'Bigg Boss 20', calling out photographers for taking pictures of actresses from angles that make them uncomfortable. Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble, completing her look with stylish sunglasses.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi were also present at the press conference.

IIFA 2027: Event Details and Performers

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23, 2027. The IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Varun Dhawan along with Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul. The ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna to Make IIFA Debut

Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her IIFA debut at the upcoming edition and will perform live at the awards ceremony.“Performing on the IIFA Awards stage for the first time feels incredibly special, and I'm honestly so excited! IIFA has always been a beautiful celebration of Indian cinema, bringing together incredible talent and passionate cinema lovers from across the world,” Rashmika said in a statement.

IIFA's Fourth Showcase in Abu Dhabi

As per a press release, the event will mark IIFA's fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins. (ANI)

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