Tiger Shroff Firing: 4 Accused In Police Custody, Anil Pandit Named

The four accused arrested in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court) on Thurday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court.

Court Proceedings and Custody Battle

During the court proceedings, Mumbai Police argued that the firing incident was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit. The court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 26, rejecting the police request for custody until October 31.

Defence Questions Remand Report

While talking to the media, Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar said the defence questioned the lack of specific details about the alleged weapon supply in the remand report, including the type and origin of the pistol. "They were brought here from Delhi on transit remand. Today, they were produced before the court while in custody. Upon being presented, they were asked whether they had any complaints against the police or anything else to say. They stated that they had no complaints. However, one point that emerged was the allegation that they had supplied weapons. Yet, the remand report did not disclose any specific details regarding these weapons; only a pistol was mentioned. There was no information about whether the pistol was country-made or foreign-made, nor was its specific type described," said Madhukar.

"The prosecution later argued that, since mobile phones had been seized, they needed to trace the trail of information contained within them. However, conducting a forensic examination of the data on the mobile phones does not require the individuals to be held in physical custody. Since the mobile phones had already been seized, the data could be recovered from them. Therefore, there was no necessity for the individuals to remain in physical custody," added Madhukar.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until October 26, against the prosecution's request for custody until October 31. "Since physical custody was not deemed necessary, the judge, after considering all these points and hearing the arguments from both sides, granted police custody until the 26th, even though the request had been for custody until the 31st," said Madhukar.

Investigation Broadens with More Arrests

Mumbai Police have also arrested seven more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff. A total of 10 individuals are under police suspicion regarding the attack. According to the Mumbai Police, leads gathered during the investigation into the attack helped them identify and arrest other suspects.

The four accused, who were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court, were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations. The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

Tiger Shroff's Team Warns Against Fake News

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tiger's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it. The team also warned that legal action may be initiated against individuals and pages creating, promoting or circulating such content.

In an official statement shared on social media, Team Tiger categorically clarified that the actor had not issued any statements, released any videos or authorised any communication concerning the recent firing incident or related developments. (ANI)

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