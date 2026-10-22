Hockey Haryana Beats MP 2-1, Wins Senior Men National Championship

Hockey Haryana came from behind to beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Division 'A' final and win the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi. Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab 3-1 in the third-place match, a release said.

Final Match

Final: Hockey Haryana 2-1 Hockey Madhya Pradesh Mohammad Zaid Khan gave Madhya Pradesh the lead with a field goal in the 14th minute. Haryana equalised in the second quarter when Navraj Singh scored a penalty corner in the 21st. The match stayed level until the 50th minute, when Joginder Singh scored the winner from another penalty corner.

Haryana reached the final by beating Punjab 4-2 in a shootout after a 3-3 draw in the semi-final. Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 5-3 in their semi-final.

Third-place match

Third-place match: Hockey Punjab 1-3 Uttar Pradesh Hockey Akash Pal scored two field goals (15', 21') to give Uttar Pradesh a 2-0 lead at half-time. Pawandeep Singh pulled one back for Punjab with a field goal in the 41st minute. Chandan Yadav sealed the bronze medal with a penalty corner in the 58th.

Uttar Pradesh lost 3-5 to Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, and Punjab lost on a shootout to Haryana.

Final standings, Division 'A'

Champions: Hockey Haryana Runners-up: Hockey Madhya Pradesh Third place: Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

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