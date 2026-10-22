India Vs NZ, 1St T20: We Weren't At Our Best, Admits Mitchell Santner

As India edged past New Zealand in the 1st T20, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner admitted his side was not at its best after their four-wicket defeat. He acknowledged India's aggressive powerplay put the visitors under pressure but praised his team's efforts to contain the hosts in the middle overs, adding that the closely fought contest could have gone either way. Santner also stressed the need to sharpen a few areas ahead of the next match.

Samson, Dhir Power India to Victory

A fluent fifty from Sanju Samson and a majestic finishing touch from Naman Dhir powered India to a 4-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 1st T20I in Christchurch on Thursday.

'It Could Have Gone Either Way': Santner

“They put us under pressure. We knew they were going to do that, and yeah, another big powerplay from them. We weren't probably at our best. We can sharpen up a few things, but I think we know what the ball does, so you can slow them down. I think in the middle we did well to kind of squeeze them and then again it was a tight game. So I think both teams could probably look at a few things here and there, I think it could have gone either way,” Santner said after the match.

Santner identified conceding extras early and tightening up in the closing overs as key areas for improvement, while praising New Zealand's fielding efforts. He acknowledged the challenge of containing India in the powerplay, stressing that the focus would be on limiting their scoring impact rather than completely shutting them down.“I think the extras at the start maybe, and obviously I think in the field we were pretty good. It's not an easy ground to catch here. A couple more chances, closing overs at times, but I think the powerplay is always going to be a challenge. I guess we have to find a way of trying to slow them down, but that might be an 80-run powerplay, not a 100,” Santner added.

Samson laid the foundation for India's chase with a brilliant 67-run knock. However, his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, putting the visitors under pressure. Dhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer stepped up at a crucial time, steadying the innings and guiding India to a win. Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 deliveries, smashing five fours and two sixes to guide India to victory and hand the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

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