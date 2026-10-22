Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027: Gujarat Holds Investment Roadshow In Jaipur

Gujarat on Thursday held an investment roadshow in Jaipur ahead of the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12. Gujarat Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) Managing Director Shalini Agrawal and Jaipur Mayor Sunil Kothari attended the event.

The roadshow aimed to invite investors and industry representatives to participate in the summit and explore investment opportunities in Gujarat. Bavaliya said the roadshow was part of the state's efforts to engage with industrialists across India ahead of the summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated in 2003.

Gujarat's Vision for 2047

Agrawal said the event witnessed participation from industrialists across diverse sectors. She highlighted Gujarat's industrial development roadmap for 2047, industrial policies and infrastructure, including ports, expressways, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the upcoming bullet train. She added that Gujarat had set a target of contributing USD 3.5 trillion to India's vision of becoming a developed economy worth USD 30 trillion by 2047.

Nationwide Outreach for VGGS 2027

Gujarat has planned investment outreach programmes across various Indian cities during October and November ahead of the summit, themed“Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future”. The outreach will include sector-specific meetings and roundtables with investors, multinational companies and industry bodies, highlighting investment opportunities and benefits arising from India's expanding free trade agreements.

Evolution of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Launched in 2003, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has grown into an international investment platform. The 2024 edition attracted more than 61,000 delegates from over 140 countries. The 2027 edition aims to expand global participation and attract investments across manufacturing, emerging technologies, financial services and renewable energy. (ANI)

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