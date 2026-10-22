Haven't Taken A Day Off In 3 Years People Give Me Strength: CM Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday said he had not taken a day off in three years, adding that although he was feeling tired, he attended the birth anniversary programme of Panduga Sayanna because the people gave him strength and power. Speaking at the birth anniversary programme of Panduga Sayanna, Reddy said,“Have I ever taken a day off in 3 years? Actually, I am feeling a bit tired today, yet I have come here without showing tiredness. You are the ones who give me strength & power,” he said.

Honouring Historical Figures

CM Revanth Reddy further said that the histories of Chakali Ilamma, Doddi Komuraiah and Panduga Sayanna had been erased and announced that statues of Panduga Sayanna and Doddi Komuraiah would be unveiled on Tank Bund. "The histories of Chakali Ilamma, Doddi Komuraiah, and Panduga Sayanna were erased. We will unveil the statues of Panduga Sayanna and Doddi Komuraiah on the Tank Bund. People like Panduga Sayanna, Gaddar, and Ande Sri lived their entire lives for the sake of society,” he said. The CM also recalled Gaddar and Ande Sri's dedication to the service of society.

Legacy of Panduga Sayanna

The Chief Minister praised Sayanna's fighting spirit, who stood against landlords when they attempted to seize his land. During the Nizam's rule, feudal lords (Doras) encroached upon the lands of the poor. It was Sayanna who stood in support of the marginalised and also formed a group against the feudals.

“Sayanna is also credited with providing financial assistance for the marriages of daughters from poor families. When Sayanna was arrested by the Nizam's police, the then-Maharani of Wanaparthy paid a substantial sum to secure his release. Sayanna was murdered unjustly, and even a century after his death, his songs can still be heard today during the sowing and harvesting seasons,” the CM said.

Empowerment for Mudiraj Community

Stating that the People's Government is giving top priority to the political empowerment of all BC communities, CM Revanth Reddy announced that a cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to study the inclusion of the Mudiraj community in BC – A category.“Due to lack of accurate data, the Mudiraj community could not be reclassified from the 'BC-D' category to 'BC-A'. We will discuss this issue in the next cabinet meeting and form a cabinet sub-committee to conduct a comprehensive study on this issue," the release said.

"Mudiraj community constitutes the largest population in my Kodangal constituency, and the community are known for their trustworthiness," the CM said that upon becoming the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) President, he appointed Srihari Mudiraj as the DCC (District Congress Committee) President, gave him a ticket and also made him a minister in his cabinet. Neelam Madhu was also given a party ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections; CM Revanth Reddy suggested minister Ponnam Prabhakar to bring to the attention of TPCC President Mahesh Goud to provide an MLC ticket to the Mudiraj community. "It is my responsibility to ensure the Mudiraj community is made a partner in the government," he said.

Addressing Community Concerns

The Chief Minister noted that the misconceptions and doubts raised by other castes regarding Mudiraj in BC – A category also need to be addressed.

BC Census for Accurate Representation

The CM highlighted the BC Census conducted by his government. The census data helped every community to raise their voice with greater strength. All the communities have been requested to furnish full details to rectify the errors if their population count is not correctly mentioned in the census report.

The first caste census was conducted during British rule. Now, we have undertaken the caste census successfully after 100 years. (ANI)

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