Revanth Reddy Backs Rahul For PM, Says Bahujans Will Be Empowered

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday stressed the need for everyone to stand in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at this crucial time, expressing confidence that the majority of 'Bahujans' would be empowered when he becomes the Prime Minister of the country.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, while participating in the Pandaga Sayanna Mudiraj birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister stressed that we all must stand in support of Rahul Gandhi at this crucial time. The CM expressed confidence that the majority 'Bahujans' would be empowered only when Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister of the country.

Focus on Mudiraj Community Empowerment

Stating that the People's Government is giving top priority to the political empowerment of all BC communities, CM Revanth Reddy announced that a cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to study the inclusion of the Mudiraj community in BC - A category.“Due to lack of accurate data, the Mudiraj community could not be reclassified from the 'BC-D' category to 'BC-A'. We will discuss this issue in the next cabinet meeting and form a cabinet sub-committee to conduct a comprehensive study on this issue”, the release said.

"Mudiraj community constitutes the largest population in my Kodangal constituency, and the community are known for their trustworthiness", the CM said that upon becoming the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) President, he appointed Srihari Mudiraj as the DCC (District Congress Committee) President, gave him a ticket and also made him a minister in his cabinet. Neelam Madhu was also given a party ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections; CM Revanth Reddy suggested minister Ponnam Prabhakar to bring to the attention of TPCC President Mahesh Goud to provide an MLC ticket to the Mudiraj community.

"It is my responsibility to ensure the Mudiraj community is made a partner in the government," he said. The Chief Minister noted that the misconceptions and doubts raised by other castes regarding Mudiraj in BC - A category also need to be addressed.

BC Census and Welfare Initiatives

The CM highlighted the BC Census conducted by his government. The census data helped every community to raise their voice with greater strength. All the communities have been requested to furnish full details to rectify the errors if their population count is not correctly mentioned in the census report. The first caste census was conducted during British rule. Now, we have undertaken the caste census successfully after 100 years.

The CM listed out welfare schemes launched for all communities and poorer sections. While NTR launched Rice distribution at two rupees per kilogram, we are now providing fine-quality rice to 3.48 crore people. We are already doubling the welfare initiatives undertaken by the previous government and building 'Indiramma' houses in every village. The welfare schemes launched by NTR, Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and KCR are being continued. Following the formation of Telangana, we also officially adopted a state song for Telangana.

Tributes to Telangana Icons

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the services of popular Telangana fighters - Chakali Ailamma, Doddi Komuraiah, and Pandaga Sayanna. The statues of Sayanna and Doddi Komuraiah would be installed on the Tank Bund soon. The CM also recalled Gaddar and Ande Sri's dedication to the service of society.

Legacy of Pandaga Sayanna

The Chief Minister praised Sayanna's fighting spirit, which stood against landlords when they attempted to seize his land. During the Nizam's rule, feudal lords (Doras) encroached upon the lands of the poor. It was Sayanna who stood in support of the marginalised and also formed a group against the feudals.

“Sayanna is also credited with providing financial assistance for the marriages of daughters from poor families. When Sayanna was arrested by the Nizam's police, the then-Maharani of Wanaparthy paid a substantial sum to secure his release. Sayanna was murdered unjustly, and even a century after his death, his songs can still be heard today during the sowing and harvesting seasons,” the CM said.

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