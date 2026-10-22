Cosmo Developments unveils Marlin Icon, a new expression of waterfront living on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island
(MENAFN- Marcomms FZE) Cosmo Developments has launched Marlin Icon on Al Reem Island, introducing 140 residences within one of Abu Dhabi’s established waterfront communities. Fully managed and powered by Reportage Group, the project combines contemporary family living with fluid architectural lines that complement its waterfront setting.
Shaped by its “Poise in Motion” theme, Marlin Icon explores the balance between the energy of city living and the calm of a home by the water. Soft curves, fluid lines and balanced proportions give the building a sense of movement, while generous living spaces and refined contemporary interiors translate this approach into homes designed around comfort and everyday ease.
Set on a plot of approximately 1,997 square metres, Marlin Icon is a mixed-use tower comprising three basement levels, a ground floor, four podium levels and 21 upper floors. The development brings together spacious apartments and selected duplex residences, complemented by four retail spaces at ground and lower-ground levels.
Andrea Nucera, Managing Director at Cosmo Developments and Group Managing Director at Reportage Group, said: “Cosmo Developments brings together Flag Holding’s investment perspective and Reportage Group’s development expertise. Marlin Icon demonstrates how this partnership translates a shared ambition into a distinctive residential offering, supported by our capabilities across development, delivery and long-term management. Abu Dhabi remains central to our growth strategy, and our commitment is to build a diversified portfolio that contributes to the capital’s continued development, with a clear focus on long-term value for homeowners and investors.”
The residences feature private balconies or terraces, providing opportunities to spend time outdoors. Built-in bedroom wardrobes and double-glazed windows support everyday comfort, complemented by fibre-optic connectivity for high-speed internet access and a satellite master antenna system.
A gymnasium and large swimming pool support an active routine, while a dedicated children’s swimming pool and play areas provide opportunities for recreation and family time. Parking facilities, four large elevators and a service elevator support access throughout the development.
Marlin Icon’s Al Reem Island location keeps the capital’s daily destinations within reach. Al Reem Central Park and Shams Boutik are approximately four minutes away by car, while Reem Mall is around eight minutes away, providing nearby options for outdoor recreation, shopping and dining.
Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Mall are approximately 10 minutes away, with The Galleria around 11 minutes away. Saadiyat Island is approximately 12 minutes away, while Downtown Abu Dhabi is around 15 minutes away. Yas Mall is approximately 25 minutes away, and Zayed International Airport is around 30 minutes away.
The launch broadens Cosmo Developments and Reportage Group’s residential offering in Abu Dhabi, introducing a canal-facing address that combines a distinct architectural identity with the space and convenience of contemporary family living.
Shaped by its “Poise in Motion” theme, Marlin Icon explores the balance between the energy of city living and the calm of a home by the water. Soft curves, fluid lines and balanced proportions give the building a sense of movement, while generous living spaces and refined contemporary interiors translate this approach into homes designed around comfort and everyday ease.
Set on a plot of approximately 1,997 square metres, Marlin Icon is a mixed-use tower comprising three basement levels, a ground floor, four podium levels and 21 upper floors. The development brings together spacious apartments and selected duplex residences, complemented by four retail spaces at ground and lower-ground levels.
Andrea Nucera, Managing Director at Cosmo Developments and Group Managing Director at Reportage Group, said: “Cosmo Developments brings together Flag Holding’s investment perspective and Reportage Group’s development expertise. Marlin Icon demonstrates how this partnership translates a shared ambition into a distinctive residential offering, supported by our capabilities across development, delivery and long-term management. Abu Dhabi remains central to our growth strategy, and our commitment is to build a diversified portfolio that contributes to the capital’s continued development, with a clear focus on long-term value for homeowners and investors.”
The residences feature private balconies or terraces, providing opportunities to spend time outdoors. Built-in bedroom wardrobes and double-glazed windows support everyday comfort, complemented by fibre-optic connectivity for high-speed internet access and a satellite master antenna system.
A gymnasium and large swimming pool support an active routine, while a dedicated children’s swimming pool and play areas provide opportunities for recreation and family time. Parking facilities, four large elevators and a service elevator support access throughout the development.
Marlin Icon’s Al Reem Island location keeps the capital’s daily destinations within reach. Al Reem Central Park and Shams Boutik are approximately four minutes away by car, while Reem Mall is around eight minutes away, providing nearby options for outdoor recreation, shopping and dining.
Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Mall are approximately 10 minutes away, with The Galleria around 11 minutes away. Saadiyat Island is approximately 12 minutes away, while Downtown Abu Dhabi is around 15 minutes away. Yas Mall is approximately 25 minutes away, and Zayed International Airport is around 30 minutes away.
The launch broadens Cosmo Developments and Reportage Group’s residential offering in Abu Dhabi, introducing a canal-facing address that combines a distinct architectural identity with the space and convenience of contemporary family living.
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