5 Bathroom Fixtures That Bring a Festive Touch to Your Bathroom
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Festive home makeovers often begin with the living room, entrance or dining area, but the bathroom deserves a little attention too. Sometimes, even a small change in the fixtures can refresh the look of the space. From decorative details and softer colours to contemporary silhouettes and ceiling-mounted showers, bathroom fittings offer several ways to explore different design styles.
Here are five fixtures that bring distinct design elements to the bathroom, whether you prefer a classic look, a contemporary setting or something a little more expressive.
1. GADOTT BLISS Ceiling Shower with Chromotherapy: Making the Shower a Focal Point
A ceiling-mounted shower can change how the bathing area looks and feels. The GADOTT BLISS Ceiling Shower with Chromotherapy features an oversized design and a rainfall spray pattern, creating a broader showering experience. Available in multiple colours and finishes, it can complement different bathroom palettes. Its varied rainfall flow options offer flexibility, while the integrated chromotherapy feature introduces colour-based lighting to the showering experience.
2. Regalia Crystalo Faucet: A Classic Look with Decorative Details
For bathrooms that lean towards a more traditional aesthetic, the REGALIA CRYSTALO basin mixer brings decorative detailing into focus. Its curved spout is paired with crystal-like handles, giving the fixture a classic character without making it feel out of place in a contemporary setting. It works particularly well in bathrooms where the fittings are intended to stand out rather than blend into the background.
3. GADOTT TESSERA Single-Handle Basin Mixer: Clean Lines for Contemporary Spaces
For those who prefer a more contemporary aesthetic, the GADOTT TESSERA Single-Handle Basin Mixer takes a more streamlined approach. Its sharp angles give the fixture a defined silhouette, while the sculpted handle adds character to the otherwise clean design. The single-handle format also offers straightforward everyday operation, making it a suitable choice for modern bathrooms where form and function go hand in hand.
4. PALETTE Wall-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer: A Softer Take on Bathroom Finishes
Chrome has long been a familiar choice for bathroom fittings, but colour can offer another way to personalise the space. The PALETTE Wall-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer moves away from conventional finishes with its range of pastel-inspired shades. Its clean lines keep the design understated, while the softer colours introduce a subtle point of interest. The wall-mounted installation also leaves the basin counter clear, making it a practical option for bathrooms that favour a neat, uncluttered look.
5. AURIS Deck-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer: Bringing Curves and Contrast Together
The AURIS Deck-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer combines a curved spout with two separate handles, creating a design that feels balanced and well-defined. Its deck-mounted format makes it a natural fit for a range of basin arrangements, while the two-tone finish adds contrast without overwhelming the overall look. It can work particularly well in bathrooms that bring together different materials, textures and finishes.
From classic decorative details to contemporary forms, coloured finishes and expansive showers, these fixtures demonstrate how different design choices can shape the character of a bathroom. For a festive refresh, the idea need not be a complete renovation; a considered change in fittings can be one way to give the space a renewed look.
Festive home makeovers often begin with the living room, entrance or dining area, but the bathroom deserves a little attention too. Sometimes, even a small change in the fixtures can refresh the look of the space. From decorative details and softer colours to contemporary silhouettes and ceiling-mounted showers, bathroom fittings offer several ways to explore different design styles.
Here are five fixtures that bring distinct design elements to the bathroom, whether you prefer a classic look, a contemporary setting or something a little more expressive.
1. GADOTT BLISS Ceiling Shower with Chromotherapy: Making the Shower a Focal Point
A ceiling-mounted shower can change how the bathing area looks and feels. The GADOTT BLISS Ceiling Shower with Chromotherapy features an oversized design and a rainfall spray pattern, creating a broader showering experience. Available in multiple colours and finishes, it can complement different bathroom palettes. Its varied rainfall flow options offer flexibility, while the integrated chromotherapy feature introduces colour-based lighting to the showering experience.
2. Regalia Crystalo Faucet: A Classic Look with Decorative Details
For bathrooms that lean towards a more traditional aesthetic, the REGALIA CRYSTALO basin mixer brings decorative detailing into focus. Its curved spout is paired with crystal-like handles, giving the fixture a classic character without making it feel out of place in a contemporary setting. It works particularly well in bathrooms where the fittings are intended to stand out rather than blend into the background.
3. GADOTT TESSERA Single-Handle Basin Mixer: Clean Lines for Contemporary Spaces
For those who prefer a more contemporary aesthetic, the GADOTT TESSERA Single-Handle Basin Mixer takes a more streamlined approach. Its sharp angles give the fixture a defined silhouette, while the sculpted handle adds character to the otherwise clean design. The single-handle format also offers straightforward everyday operation, making it a suitable choice for modern bathrooms where form and function go hand in hand.
4. PALETTE Wall-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer: A Softer Take on Bathroom Finishes
Chrome has long been a familiar choice for bathroom fittings, but colour can offer another way to personalise the space. The PALETTE Wall-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer moves away from conventional finishes with its range of pastel-inspired shades. Its clean lines keep the design understated, while the softer colours introduce a subtle point of interest. The wall-mounted installation also leaves the basin counter clear, making it a practical option for bathrooms that favour a neat, uncluttered look.
5. AURIS Deck-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer: Bringing Curves and Contrast Together
The AURIS Deck-Mounted Two-Handle Basin Mixer combines a curved spout with two separate handles, creating a design that feels balanced and well-defined. Its deck-mounted format makes it a natural fit for a range of basin arrangements, while the two-tone finish adds contrast without overwhelming the overall look. It can work particularly well in bathrooms that bring together different materials, textures and finishes.
From classic decorative details to contemporary forms, coloured finishes and expansive showers, these fixtures demonstrate how different design choices can shape the character of a bathroom. For a festive refresh, the idea need not be a complete renovation; a considered change in fittings can be one way to give the space a renewed look.
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