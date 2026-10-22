RAK Ceramics to Showcase Roberto Cavalli surface and wellness collections at Downtown Design 2026
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 23, 2026 — RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s leading ceramics brands, will participate in Downtown Design 2026, the region’s leading exhibition for contemporary and high-quality design, taking place at Dubai Design District (d3) from 4 to 8 November. At Stand A19, the brand will present a curated selection of surface collections, highlighting its continued commitment to design innovation, material research and contemporary interior environments.
The presentation will bring together a range of surface expressions, from natural references and architectural influences to decorative detail, demonstrating how texture, color and pattern can shape distinctive interior identities. The selection is intended to inspire architects, designers and interior professionals seeking versatile materials for contemporary projects.
SURFACES THAT EXPLORE MATERIALITY AND DESIGN
Within the Roberto Cavalli Collection, the showcase will feature Glow Fossil in base and décor versions, Tivoli in base and décor versions, Obsidian and Moonlight. Together, these surfaces offer varied visual expressions for projects seeking a distinctive aesthetic.
The MAXIMUS presentation will feature Four Season, Terra, Segesta, Sapien Wood and Sapien Wood Décor. These collections offer opportunities to explore combinations of texture, color and decorative detail across interior environments.
Four Season and Segesta also form part of a broader mix-and-match design approach, in which complementary surface inspirations can be combined to create individual compositions. Drawing on the changing beauty of the seasons, classical architecture and Italian artistic culture, this approach encourages creative combinations while balancing traditional references with contemporary design.
RAK CERAMICS AT DOWNTOWN DESIGN 2026
Downtown Design provides a platform for RAK Ceramics to connect with the region’s design community and present material and surface solutions for evolving architectural and interior needs.
Exhibition details
Downtown Design 2026
Stand: A19
Dates: 4–8 November 2026
Location: Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The presentation will bring together a range of surface expressions, from natural references and architectural influences to decorative detail, demonstrating how texture, color and pattern can shape distinctive interior identities. The selection is intended to inspire architects, designers and interior professionals seeking versatile materials for contemporary projects.
SURFACES THAT EXPLORE MATERIALITY AND DESIGN
Within the Roberto Cavalli Collection, the showcase will feature Glow Fossil in base and décor versions, Tivoli in base and décor versions, Obsidian and Moonlight. Together, these surfaces offer varied visual expressions for projects seeking a distinctive aesthetic.
The MAXIMUS presentation will feature Four Season, Terra, Segesta, Sapien Wood and Sapien Wood Décor. These collections offer opportunities to explore combinations of texture, color and decorative detail across interior environments.
Four Season and Segesta also form part of a broader mix-and-match design approach, in which complementary surface inspirations can be combined to create individual compositions. Drawing on the changing beauty of the seasons, classical architecture and Italian artistic culture, this approach encourages creative combinations while balancing traditional references with contemporary design.
RAK CERAMICS AT DOWNTOWN DESIGN 2026
Downtown Design provides a platform for RAK Ceramics to connect with the region’s design community and present material and surface solutions for evolving architectural and interior needs.
Exhibition details
Downtown Design 2026
Stand: A19
Dates: 4–8 November 2026
Location: Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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