Emrill honours long-serving employees in surprise celebrations marking two decades of service
(MENAFN- IHC) Emrill, a leading integrated facilities management services provider in the UAE, has recognised the dedication of 19 frontline and support employees who have completed 20 years or more of service with the organisation.
The long-service initiative recognises employees working across cleaning, concierge, technical services, security, administration and coordination. Members of Emrill’s executive leadership team took part in the surprise presentations alongside associate directors, line managers and site colleagues. Together, they presented employees with personalised gifts, including gold coins, iPhones and laptops, and personally thanked them for their loyalty and contribution to Emrill’s success.
Among those recognised are employees who joined the organisation as housekeeping attendants and now work as facilities coordinators and concierges. Other changes in roles include driver to logistics assistant, senior security supervisor to security liaison coordinator, security supervisor to coordinator and office attendant to facilities management administrator. These career progressions reflect the experience employees have built over two decades and the opportunities available to develop new capabilities and take on greater responsibility. The initiative equally recognises employees who have remained dedicated to their roles throughout their service, building extensive knowledge and making a sustained contribution to Emrill’s operations.
Harrison said: “Reaching 20 years with one organisation is an exceptional milestone. These employees have played an important role in Emrill’s journey and contributed to the consistent service our clients and communities rely on daily. It has been a privilege to surprise them personally and hear about their experiences, achievements and the many changes they have seen throughout their careers with Emrill.
“What stands out is not only the length of their service but also the contribution they have made and the experience they have built. Whether moving into new positions or continuing to develop their expertise within the same role, they have demonstrated commitment, adaptability and loyalty. We are proud to recognise their contribution and thank them for everything they continue to bring to Emrill.”
Louna Margaret Santosh, a customer service centre agent at Emrill, was among the long-serving employees recognised. She said: “Emrill was my first job when I came to Dubai and, after 20 years, it truly feels like home. I have had many opportunities throughout my time here, and this recognition made me feel valued and proud to be part of Emrill. I was completely surprised to receive the MacBook and absolutely loved the gift.”
Over the past two decades, frontline service delivery at Emrill has evolved through new technologies, enhanced training and increasingly specialised client requirements. Emrill’s long-serving employees have adapted to new systems, standards and ways of working while retaining valuable operational knowledge. They continue to support service quality and team development by sharing this experience with newer colleagues.
Emrill remains committed to recognising the people behind its operations and creating opportunities for employees at every level to build long-term careers. The 20-year service celebrations form part of the organisation’s wider focus on employee recognition, engagement, learning and development.
The long-service initiative recognises employees working across cleaning, concierge, technical services, security, administration and coordination. Members of Emrill’s executive leadership team took part in the surprise presentations alongside associate directors, line managers and site colleagues. Together, they presented employees with personalised gifts, including gold coins, iPhones and laptops, and personally thanked them for their loyalty and contribution to Emrill’s success.
Among those recognised are employees who joined the organisation as housekeeping attendants and now work as facilities coordinators and concierges. Other changes in roles include driver to logistics assistant, senior security supervisor to security liaison coordinator, security supervisor to coordinator and office attendant to facilities management administrator. These career progressions reflect the experience employees have built over two decades and the opportunities available to develop new capabilities and take on greater responsibility. The initiative equally recognises employees who have remained dedicated to their roles throughout their service, building extensive knowledge and making a sustained contribution to Emrill’s operations.
Harrison said: “Reaching 20 years with one organisation is an exceptional milestone. These employees have played an important role in Emrill’s journey and contributed to the consistent service our clients and communities rely on daily. It has been a privilege to surprise them personally and hear about their experiences, achievements and the many changes they have seen throughout their careers with Emrill.
“What stands out is not only the length of their service but also the contribution they have made and the experience they have built. Whether moving into new positions or continuing to develop their expertise within the same role, they have demonstrated commitment, adaptability and loyalty. We are proud to recognise their contribution and thank them for everything they continue to bring to Emrill.”
Louna Margaret Santosh, a customer service centre agent at Emrill, was among the long-serving employees recognised. She said: “Emrill was my first job when I came to Dubai and, after 20 years, it truly feels like home. I have had many opportunities throughout my time here, and this recognition made me feel valued and proud to be part of Emrill. I was completely surprised to receive the MacBook and absolutely loved the gift.”
Over the past two decades, frontline service delivery at Emrill has evolved through new technologies, enhanced training and increasingly specialised client requirements. Emrill’s long-serving employees have adapted to new systems, standards and ways of working while retaining valuable operational knowledge. They continue to support service quality and team development by sharing this experience with newer colleagues.
Emrill remains committed to recognising the people behind its operations and creating opportunities for employees at every level to build long-term careers. The 20-year service celebrations form part of the organisation’s wider focus on employee recognition, engagement, learning and development.
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