Hamad Bin Khalifa University Hosts International Conference on Industrial Electronics and Emerging Technologies
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, October 21, 2026: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) hosted the 52nd Annual Conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES), IECON 2026, in Doha from October 18 to 21. Held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, the milestone event marks the first time the conference has been held in the Middle East.
The four-day international flagship conference brought together nearly 2,000 research submissions from global experts, practicing engineers, and industrial pioneers. Attendees convened to explore transformative breakthroughs across power electronics, smart grids, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and Industry 5.0. These fields are key to developing more efficient industrial processes, integrating renewable energy, and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure.
The conference’s focus on applied engineering research and industrial engagement aligns with Qatar’s priorities in sustainability, digital transformation, and economic diversification. It also reflects HBKU’s role as a research university connecting scientific inquiry with national needs and opportunities for technological development.
In his opening remarks, HBKU Vice President for Research Dr. Eyad Masad highlighted the importance of connecting scientific advances with real-world applications, emphasizing the role of research universities in bringing together academic expertise and industrial capabilities. He underscored the University’s role in advancing research and innovation through cross-sector partnerships to support Qatar’s transition to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The opening ceremony also featured high-level leaders from academia and industry. The hybrid program included international keynote speakers, technical sessions, industrial panels, tutorials, and workshops, creating opportunities to exchange research findings and examine their practical applications.
Commenting on the conference, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, College of Science and Engineering, HBKU, stated: “Hosting IECON 2026 underlines HBKU’s commitment to connecting research excellence with the challenges and opportunities shaping Qatar’s future. Advances in emerging technologies and intelligent systems have important implications for national development. Bringing this international research community to Doha creates opportunities to exchange expertise, strengthen connections between academia and industry, and support the development of solutions to shared challenges.”
IECON 2026 further strengthens HBKU’s engagement with the international engineering community. It also connects Qatar’s research and industrial sectors with advances shaping the future of industrial electronics.
The four-day international flagship conference brought together nearly 2,000 research submissions from global experts, practicing engineers, and industrial pioneers. Attendees convened to explore transformative breakthroughs across power electronics, smart grids, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and Industry 5.0. These fields are key to developing more efficient industrial processes, integrating renewable energy, and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure.
The conference’s focus on applied engineering research and industrial engagement aligns with Qatar’s priorities in sustainability, digital transformation, and economic diversification. It also reflects HBKU’s role as a research university connecting scientific inquiry with national needs and opportunities for technological development.
In his opening remarks, HBKU Vice President for Research Dr. Eyad Masad highlighted the importance of connecting scientific advances with real-world applications, emphasizing the role of research universities in bringing together academic expertise and industrial capabilities. He underscored the University’s role in advancing research and innovation through cross-sector partnerships to support Qatar’s transition to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The opening ceremony also featured high-level leaders from academia and industry. The hybrid program included international keynote speakers, technical sessions, industrial panels, tutorials, and workshops, creating opportunities to exchange research findings and examine their practical applications.
Commenting on the conference, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, College of Science and Engineering, HBKU, stated: “Hosting IECON 2026 underlines HBKU’s commitment to connecting research excellence with the challenges and opportunities shaping Qatar’s future. Advances in emerging technologies and intelligent systems have important implications for national development. Bringing this international research community to Doha creates opportunities to exchange expertise, strengthen connections between academia and industry, and support the development of solutions to shared challenges.”
IECON 2026 further strengthens HBKU’s engagement with the international engineering community. It also connects Qatar’s research and industrial sectors with advances shaping the future of industrial electronics.
HBKU Media
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