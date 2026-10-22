North 9 launches to establish a new automotive house for specialist brands in the UAE
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Dubai, UAE, 22 October 2026: North 9, a new UAE-born automotive house, has launched with a vision to identify, partner with and bring some of the world’s most distinctive automotive brands to collectors and connoisseurs across the GCC.
Headquartered in Dubai, North 9 has been created for a region with one of the world’s most passionate and sophisticated automotive cultures. Despite growing demand for heritage and collectible vehicles, with the UAE's classic car market forecasted to be valued at USD 1.83 billion by 2032, many of the world's leading specialist automotive brands remain unavailable through official representation in the GCC. North 9 has been established to bridge this gap and serve that audience with a more curated approach, championing exclusivity through automotive propositions that go beyond volume and convention.
Built around its core ethos of Heritage, Performance and Design, North 9 will partner with brands that reflect the depth and diversity of global car culture, whilst catering to the distinct tastes of the local market. From heritage marques and specialist manufacturers to performance innovators and contemporary design-led creators, every partnership is carefully selected to reflect North 9’s belief that the most compelling automotives are those with a distinct identity, a clear point of view and a story worth telling.
At its core, North 9 exists to bring together exceptional specialist automotive brands and one of the world's most knowledgeable enthusiast communities. Moving beyond conventional automotive distribution, North 9 partners with marques that reimagine and restore truly iconic vehicles, bringing highly bespoke creations never seen before in the region.
North 9 brings together local market access, a deep passion for automotive culture and global partnerships with specialist brands that are often underrepresented in the region.
Danial Mausoof, Founder of North 9, said: "The UAE and the broader GCC have always had an extraordinary relationship with cars, one built on passion as much as performance. We saw an opportunity to meet that passion with real intention. North 9 exists to curate brands with character and purpose, and to connect them with collectors and connoisseurs who don't just own these cars, they understand and relate to them”.
Nael Afieh, Founding Partner at North 9, added: "The cars that move us aren't defined by numbers. They're defined by their presence; the way a classic makes you pause before you even step in, the craftsmanship you feel the moment you take the wheel, the memory of every drive that brought you here. A great car isn't just the one with the flashiest specs, it's lived with, passed down, woven into the moments that matter. We built North 9 to honour that feeling, and to give the world's most exceptional automotive brands a home in the GCC."
The launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for automotive culture in the region, positioning the GCC as a destination for extraordinary designs, hand-built with care and passion, alongside a market capable of shaping how rare and niche automotive brands grow, connect and build communities.
North 9’s first partner brands will be revealed throughout the coming weeks, ahead of a flagship launch event in Dubai in November 2026. Through a growing portfolio of carefully selected partners across its pillars of Heritage, Performance and Design, North 9 aims to create a new point of connection between global automotive craftsmanship and the GCC's evolving collector community.
For more information, visit or the official Instagram page here.
Headquartered in Dubai, North 9 has been created for a region with one of the world’s most passionate and sophisticated automotive cultures. Despite growing demand for heritage and collectible vehicles, with the UAE's classic car market forecasted to be valued at USD 1.83 billion by 2032, many of the world's leading specialist automotive brands remain unavailable through official representation in the GCC. North 9 has been established to bridge this gap and serve that audience with a more curated approach, championing exclusivity through automotive propositions that go beyond volume and convention.
Built around its core ethos of Heritage, Performance and Design, North 9 will partner with brands that reflect the depth and diversity of global car culture, whilst catering to the distinct tastes of the local market. From heritage marques and specialist manufacturers to performance innovators and contemporary design-led creators, every partnership is carefully selected to reflect North 9’s belief that the most compelling automotives are those with a distinct identity, a clear point of view and a story worth telling.
At its core, North 9 exists to bring together exceptional specialist automotive brands and one of the world's most knowledgeable enthusiast communities. Moving beyond conventional automotive distribution, North 9 partners with marques that reimagine and restore truly iconic vehicles, bringing highly bespoke creations never seen before in the region.
North 9 brings together local market access, a deep passion for automotive culture and global partnerships with specialist brands that are often underrepresented in the region.
Danial Mausoof, Founder of North 9, said: "The UAE and the broader GCC have always had an extraordinary relationship with cars, one built on passion as much as performance. We saw an opportunity to meet that passion with real intention. North 9 exists to curate brands with character and purpose, and to connect them with collectors and connoisseurs who don't just own these cars, they understand and relate to them”.
Nael Afieh, Founding Partner at North 9, added: "The cars that move us aren't defined by numbers. They're defined by their presence; the way a classic makes you pause before you even step in, the craftsmanship you feel the moment you take the wheel, the memory of every drive that brought you here. A great car isn't just the one with the flashiest specs, it's lived with, passed down, woven into the moments that matter. We built North 9 to honour that feeling, and to give the world's most exceptional automotive brands a home in the GCC."
The launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for automotive culture in the region, positioning the GCC as a destination for extraordinary designs, hand-built with care and passion, alongside a market capable of shaping how rare and niche automotive brands grow, connect and build communities.
North 9’s first partner brands will be revealed throughout the coming weeks, ahead of a flagship launch event in Dubai in November 2026. Through a growing portfolio of carefully selected partners across its pillars of Heritage, Performance and Design, North 9 aims to create a new point of connection between global automotive craftsmanship and the GCC's evolving collector community.
For more information, visit or the official Instagram page here.
HBKU Media
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