Majesty 145 Superyacht Sets Course for Europe
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – 21st October, 2026
Majesty 145 has departed from the UAE, marking a significant moment for the brand as the 45-metre superyacht heads to Europe. In 2027, she will make her European debut at leading boat shows across the continent, offering an international audience the opportunity to discover the latest addition to the Majesty Superyacht Collection.
Created by Cristiano Gatto Design in collaboration with Majesty’s in-house design team, the Majesty 145 is the first model in a new generation of Majesty superyachts, created around a design concept of well-being and longevity. It does not only bring a distinctive expression of the brand’s new design philosophy, but also celebrates a proven engineering platform, intelligent space planning and generous onboard guest areas featuring excellent privacy and sophisticated elegance.
Majesty 145 has departed from the UAE, marking a significant moment for the brand as the 45-metre superyacht heads to Europe. In 2027, she will make her European debut at leading boat shows across the continent, offering an international audience the opportunity to discover the latest addition to the Majesty Superyacht Collection.
Created by Cristiano Gatto Design in collaboration with Majesty’s in-house design team, the Majesty 145 is the first model in a new generation of Majesty superyachts, created around a design concept of well-being and longevity. It does not only bring a distinctive expression of the brand’s new design philosophy, but also celebrates a proven engineering platform, intelligent space planning and generous onboard guest areas featuring excellent privacy and sophisticated elegance.
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