(MENAFN- distribution) Raute Corporation, Investor News, 22 October 2026 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

Publication of Raute’s Business Review January–September 2026 and invitation to webcast

Raute will publish its Business Review January–September 2026 on Friday, 30 October 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET. Business Review will be available after the publication at

A result briefing for analysts and the media will be organized at Eero studio in Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on the same day 30 October 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EET.

The Business Review will be presented by President and CEO Mika Saariaho and CFO Ville Halttunen. The presentation material will be available at > Investors > Reports and publications > Presentations and publications after the briefing.

The event will be held in English, and it can be followed via a live webcast at After the presentation, it is possible to ask questions via chat. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later the same day.

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