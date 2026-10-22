Billionaire Presents DISTURBIA: Where Perception Misbehaves
(MENAFN- Copia Group) This Halloween, Billionaire Dubai invites guests to enter DISTURBIA, a world where reflections deceive and the unexpected takes centre stage. From 27 October to 1 November 2026, the destination at Mandarin Oriental Downtown will introduce a Halloween edition of its dinner-show experience, bringing a darker theatrical mood to its setting on the 61st floor.
Built around the idea of “Where Perception Misbehaves,” DISTURBIA explores the space between reality and imagination. The experience begins before guests reach their tables, drawing them into a surreal setting of rich red velvet and shifting reflections. Mirror-inspired illusions and artistic installations give familiar surroundings an unfamiliar character, setting the scene for an evening designed to intrigue.
Within this world, Billionaire’s signature blend of dining and performance becomes the setting for a Halloween journey. Two new choreographies, created for the opening and closing acts, bring the concept onto the stage, with LED screens creating optical illusions around the performers. The spectacle extends into the room, inviting guests to look closer and surrender to the unexpected.
The culinary experience remains central to the evening, bringing together fine Italian tradition and contemporary Japanese cuisine. Dining unfolds alongside the entertainment, allowing the flow of the show to carry through to the table.
DISTURBIA brings a seductive, unsettling edge to Billionaire’s distinctive expression of nightlife. For six nights, the city skyline becomes the backdrop to a Halloween evening where perception misbehaves.
Built around the idea of “Where Perception Misbehaves,” DISTURBIA explores the space between reality and imagination. The experience begins before guests reach their tables, drawing them into a surreal setting of rich red velvet and shifting reflections. Mirror-inspired illusions and artistic installations give familiar surroundings an unfamiliar character, setting the scene for an evening designed to intrigue.
Within this world, Billionaire’s signature blend of dining and performance becomes the setting for a Halloween journey. Two new choreographies, created for the opening and closing acts, bring the concept onto the stage, with LED screens creating optical illusions around the performers. The spectacle extends into the room, inviting guests to look closer and surrender to the unexpected.
The culinary experience remains central to the evening, bringing together fine Italian tradition and contemporary Japanese cuisine. Dining unfolds alongside the entertainment, allowing the flow of the show to carry through to the table.
DISTURBIA brings a seductive, unsettling edge to Billionaire’s distinctive expression of nightlife. For six nights, the city skyline becomes the backdrop to a Halloween evening where perception misbehaves.
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