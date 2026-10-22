NASH Energy to Showcase Made in India LFP Cell and Energy Storage Solutions at The Battery Show India 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 October 2026: NASH Energy, India’s first mass-scale LFP manufacturer and integrated energy storage solutions prover will showcase its portfolio of battery packs, energy storage solutions and battery management technologies at The Battery Show India 2026, being held from October 22–24, 2026, at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, NCR.
At the exhibition, NASH energy will showcase the Made in India NE32140 LFP cells along with solutions spanning battery packs, battery enclosures, electric mobility solutions, telecom energy systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
NASH Energy is a part of the NASH Group, an engineering-led technology and manufacturing company exporting to more than 25+ countries, and owns a R&D Center in Japan. The showcase will highlight the Group’s ability to bring together product engineering, electronics, battery management capabilities and advanced manufacturing to develop application-specific energy solutions.
The showcase will feature multiple battery pack configurations and enclosure designs developed for different application requirements. These will include 5kWh battery packs with cylindrical and prismatic cells, and a 16kWh battery pack in a single-enclosure design. NASH will also showcase a 5kWh E-Rickshaw battery pack, along with a 2W battery solution comprising two 51.2V, 45Ah packs.
NASH will also demonstrate solutions for telecom and distributed energy applications, including a 48V, 45Ah telecom enclosure, a 5kWh wall-mounted enclosure with NASH Energy branding, and an integrated 1kWh battery solution with inverter. An enclosure featuring a 6kWh pack will also be showcased to demonstrate battery enclosure and pack architecture.
The exhibition will also feature NASH’s capabilities in larger-scale energy storage, with showcase models of 261 kWh and 500 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). These displays will provide an overview of the Group’s capabilities in developing scalable energy storage solutions for emerging energy infrastructure requirements.
NASH Group has built an integrated engineering ecosystem with the capability to manufacture 90% of the battery pack. This enables the Group to support customers across the product lifecycle, from product development and engineering to manufacturing and deployment. Its energy technology capabilities include Hardware and Smart Battery Management Systems (BMS) supporting LFP and NMC battery chemistries across applications such as electric mobility, renewable energy storage, UPS and telecom.
NASH Group’s energy technology portfolio is complemented by software and battery management capabilities including Battmonx, BMS Automation and EVolt, bringing together battery monitoring, management and energy management technologies. The Group’s integrated approach combines engineering, technology and manufacturing capabilities to develop customised solutions aligned with specific application and industry requirements.
Backed by 175+ R&D engineers, 15+ manufacturing facilities, exports to 25+ countries and more than five decades of manufacturing expertise, NASH Group is strengthening its capabilities as an engineering and technology partner for global customers. Through its group companies – NASH Industries, NASH Tech Labs and NASH Energy – the Group brings together capabilities across precision manufacturing, electronics, embedded computing, intelligent vision, automation and energy technologies.
Founded in 1971, NASH Group has evolved from a manufacturing company into an engineering-led technology and manufacturing enterprise. The Group’s capabilities span product design and development, electronics engineering, embedded systems, AIoT, Smart Vision, industrial computing, automation, energy technologies and advanced manufacturing, enabling it to develop and manufacture technology solutions for customers across global markets.
At the exhibition, NASH energy will showcase the Made in India NE32140 LFP cells along with solutions spanning battery packs, battery enclosures, electric mobility solutions, telecom energy systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
NASH Energy is a part of the NASH Group, an engineering-led technology and manufacturing company exporting to more than 25+ countries, and owns a R&D Center in Japan. The showcase will highlight the Group’s ability to bring together product engineering, electronics, battery management capabilities and advanced manufacturing to develop application-specific energy solutions.
The showcase will feature multiple battery pack configurations and enclosure designs developed for different application requirements. These will include 5kWh battery packs with cylindrical and prismatic cells, and a 16kWh battery pack in a single-enclosure design. NASH will also showcase a 5kWh E-Rickshaw battery pack, along with a 2W battery solution comprising two 51.2V, 45Ah packs.
NASH will also demonstrate solutions for telecom and distributed energy applications, including a 48V, 45Ah telecom enclosure, a 5kWh wall-mounted enclosure with NASH Energy branding, and an integrated 1kWh battery solution with inverter. An enclosure featuring a 6kWh pack will also be showcased to demonstrate battery enclosure and pack architecture.
The exhibition will also feature NASH’s capabilities in larger-scale energy storage, with showcase models of 261 kWh and 500 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). These displays will provide an overview of the Group’s capabilities in developing scalable energy storage solutions for emerging energy infrastructure requirements.
NASH Group has built an integrated engineering ecosystem with the capability to manufacture 90% of the battery pack. This enables the Group to support customers across the product lifecycle, from product development and engineering to manufacturing and deployment. Its energy technology capabilities include Hardware and Smart Battery Management Systems (BMS) supporting LFP and NMC battery chemistries across applications such as electric mobility, renewable energy storage, UPS and telecom.
NASH Group’s energy technology portfolio is complemented by software and battery management capabilities including Battmonx, BMS Automation and EVolt, bringing together battery monitoring, management and energy management technologies. The Group’s integrated approach combines engineering, technology and manufacturing capabilities to develop customised solutions aligned with specific application and industry requirements.
Backed by 175+ R&D engineers, 15+ manufacturing facilities, exports to 25+ countries and more than five decades of manufacturing expertise, NASH Group is strengthening its capabilities as an engineering and technology partner for global customers. Through its group companies – NASH Industries, NASH Tech Labs and NASH Energy – the Group brings together capabilities across precision manufacturing, electronics, embedded computing, intelligent vision, automation and energy technologies.
Founded in 1971, NASH Group has evolved from a manufacturing company into an engineering-led technology and manufacturing enterprise. The Group’s capabilities span product design and development, electronics engineering, embedded systems, AIoT, Smart Vision, industrial computing, automation, energy technologies and advanced manufacturing, enabling it to develop and manufacture technology solutions for customers across global markets.
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