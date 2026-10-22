Uzbekistan Uses Satellite Data To Identify 30,000 Hectares For Farming

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has identified an additional 30,000 hectares of land suitable for agricultural development in Kashkadarya region using satellite data, while planning to allocate 550 billion soums (about $46.1 million) for irrigation infrastructure upgrades next year, according to a statement following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the region's socioeconomic development on October 22.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

The largest areas of newly identified land are located in Mubarak, Koson and Kokdala districts. Additional land will also be developed in Nishan, Qamashi, Karshi, Mirishkor, Guzor, Yakkabog, Kitob, Chiroqchi and Shahrisabz districts.

Ten permanent advisers from Egypt will be involved in supporting the land development initiative.

Mirziyoyev noted that supplying irrigation water to agricultural fields in Kashkadarya remains both technically challenging and costly.

To address these challenges, Uzbekistan plans to line 265 kilometers of irrigation canals with concrete and modernize 20 pumping stations next year, with 550 billion soums (about $46.1 million) allocated for the improvements.

In 2027, water-saving irrigation technologies are expected to be introduced across 75,000 hectares of farmland in cooperation with local farmers.

Meanwhile, four small water reservoirs, each with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, have been constructed this year in Koson, Nishan, Qamashi and Mirishkor districts.

The initiative will be expanded, with two additional reservoirs of the same capacity planned in each of the Koson, Nishan, Mirishkor, Qamashi and Yakkabog districts by June 1, 2027.