81% Of Suspected Digital Fraud Attacks Target Existing Customer Relationships, Transunion Finds
| Account
Takeover Fraud
|First-Party Fraud
| Scam/Authorized
Fraud
| Synthetic
Identity Fraud
| Third-Party
Fraud
|U.S.
|16%
|18%
|35%
|18%
|9%
|Global
|17%
|15%
|29%
|18%
|17%
Source: TransUnion business fraud survey, June 2026
The study also examined where fraud occurs across the customer lifecycle and how risks differ by industry. Key findings include:
- Retail: Account creation risk is especially high due to promotion abuse, as customers often need accounts to access discounts. At the same time, retailers typically use lower-friction identity verification to remain competitive.
Financial Services: While account creation presents immediate risk of fraud, transaction related activities pose even greater risk. This underscores the importance of connecting identity, behavioral and transactional intelligence to identify emerging threats throughout the customer relationship
Gaming (online gambling and betting): Fraud risk remains high throughout the customer lifecycle. While strong identity verification helps reduce some threats, fraudsters still target new accounts for bonus abuse, with additional risks emerging during account logins and transactions.
“Fraud risk is shaped by context. Across industries, these findings show how threats evolve throughout the customer journey, revealing where organizations are most exposed and why effective fraud prevention must adapt to the specific interaction and threat,” said Clint Lowry, vice president of global fraud strategy at TransUnion.
AI is Accelerating Fraud, Demanding Faster, More Adaptive Defenses
The report also shows that fraud is becoming more adaptive and harder to contain. AI has fundamentally changed the economics of fraud by automating activities that once required significant human effort, including creating identities, generating content and targeting victims. This allows fraudsters to accelerate and scale their attacks faster than organizations can adapt their detection capabilities and mitigation strategies.
Forty three percent of U.S. business leaders said the growing scale and sophistication of fraud is placing significant or severe pressure on their organizations. Synthetic identity fraud is a key concern, with 67% expecting it to increase over the next two years and 53% citing it as the threat they are least prepared to address.
In the U.S., 51% of business leaders reported increased scam and authorized fraud activity over the past year. U.S. lenders face an estimated $2.4 billion in exposure tied to synthetic identities as of June 30, 2026.
Killeen added,“AI is accelerating the pace at which fraudsters develop, scale and adapt their attacks. To keep pace, organizations must shorten the time between detecting emerging threats, learning from them and adapting their defenses, turning intelligence into action before vulnerabilities can be exploited.”
To learn more about the findings in Fraud in the Age of Continuous Trust, click here.
To learn more about how TransUnion Fraud Solutions help organizations identify emerging fraud earlier, strengthen digital trust and protect customer relationships while maintaining friction-right experiences, click here.
About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.
|Contact
| Dave Blumberg
TransUnion
|...
|Telephone
|312-972-6646
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