Orion To Host Q2 Investor Call Thursday, November 5, At 10 A.M. ET

Webcast and Call Details

Date / Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live Call Registration:

Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Anyone can re-register if they lose the dial-in or PIN #.

Webcast & Replay:

About Orion Energy Systems (at )

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

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X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

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