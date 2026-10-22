Orion To Host Q2 Investor Call Thursday, November 5, At 10 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electrical vehicle charging station, and maintenance services solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2027 second quarter results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release its results prior to the market's opening that morning.
Webcast and Call Details
Date / Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET
Live Call Registration:
Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Anyone can re-register if they lose the dial-in or PIN #.
Webcast & Replay:
About Orion Energy Systems (at )
Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.
Engage with Us
X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @OESX_IR
| Investor Relations Contacts
|
| Per Brodin, CFO
| Robert Ferri
| Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
| Robert Ferri Partners
| ...
| (415) 575-1589 ...
|
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