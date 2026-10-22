Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) Godaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) PROCEPT Biorobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) And The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) shares prior to July 30, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, it is alleged that Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the FDA had raised numerous serious issues with the iLet device itself, namely that the device was malfunctioning and dosing patients with dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events; (ii) contrary to defendants' assertions that the complaints back-filed with the FDA pursuant to the Form 483 were of no moment and entirely benign, they instead numbered in the thousands and included hundreds of life-threatening events requiring significant medical intervention; and (iii) the FDA was not satisfied with Beta Bionics' response to the issue, as Beta Bionics had utterly failed to implement any meaningful corrective actions.

Specifically, in October 2025, Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX), through certain of its officers, disclosed that it had received a Form 483 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) raising concerns about iLet insulin delivery device. Yet, it is alleged, Beta Bionics and certain of its offices stressed that the letter had nothing to do with the safety or efficacy of the device itself, and that the FDA had only taken issue with Beta Bionics' interpretation of which customer complaints needed to be reported to the FDA, such that Beta Bionics would have to back-file some additional minor customer complaints in which no medical intervention was required. The underlying class action complaint further alleges that defendants assured investors that Beta Bionics was swiftly implementing the FDA's required changes to its complaint reporting system, and accordingly that they did not“foresee any ongoing challenge with this at all.”

On January 8, 2026, after markets closed, Beta Bionics reported an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts. According to the underlying complaint, report disclosed that facts previously reported by the Capitol Forum in December – that Beta Bionics had received over 18,000 complaints out of less than 30,000 patients and failed to investigate, report to the FDA, or take corrective action – were credible and impacted Beta Bionics' performance. On this news, the price of Beta Bionics common stock dropped 37%, according to the complaint.

On January 30, 2026, Beta Bionics filed a Form 8-K that disclosed that the FDA had sent Beta Bionics a warning letter connected to its earlier Form 483. It is alleged that Beta Bionics conceded that the FDA's concerns were more serious than the minor difference in reporting-rule interpretation Beta Bionics had previously acknowledged.

Then, on February 24, 2026, the FDA allegedly released the warning letter to the public that allegedly contradicted Beta Bionics' prior disclosure of the FDA's concerns – and the underlying issues with iLet – making clear that any malfunction that could be life threatening must be reported to the FDA. The complaint further alleges the warning letter elaborated that any hypoglycemia requiring medical intervention was reportable because any such episode, even if resolved by giving a patient candy, raises the chances of future hypoglycemic episodes, likely more severe than the first and potentially leading to irreversible side effects, including death. On this news, the price of Beta Bionics stock declined further, according to the complaint.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) shares prior to July 30, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #BBNX $BBNX #BetaBionics

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other corporate governance issues involving certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shareholders who have held shares since before September 3, 2025, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), via certain of its officers, repeatedly told investors that its strategy was focused on attracting“high-intent” customers and had moved away from discounting at the front end of its customer funnel. The complaint alleges, however, that during the same period the Company had implemented a heavily discounted promotional price for one-year.com domain contracts, which allegedly resulted in shorter-term contracts, lower average order values, and deceleration in total bookings growth.

The complaint further alleges that GoDaddy continued to represent that its high-intent customer strategy was working and that average order size was increasing, while allegedly failing to disclose the impact that the one-year promotional program was having on bookings.

On February 24, 2026, GoDaddy reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and disclosed that fourth-quarter total bookings growth had decelerated to 5%, down from 9% in the prior quarter and below analyst expectations. During the associated earnings call, the Company disclosed that it had introduced promotional pricing for one-year.com domains and that the shift in contract term and promotional pricing had reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue.

Following these disclosures, GoDaddy's stock price declined from $92.30 per share on February 24, 2026 to $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026, a drop of more than 14%. The accompanying release similarly states that the challenged promotional strategy allegedly contributed to weaker bookings and that GoDaddy's shares fell more than 14% after the disclosures.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shareholder and have held shares since before September 3, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. $GDDY #GDDY #Godaddy

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts including: (i) that Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (ii) that Procept's undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (iii) that Procept's undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (iv) that Procept's consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept's customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (v) that, as a result of (i)-(iv) above, defendants' representations regarding Procept's handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept's field Systems were materially overstated; (vi) that, as a result of (i)-(v) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (vii) that, as a result of (i)-(vi) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Procept #PRCT $PRCT

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares before February 24, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Y ou are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of OWYN necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets; (2) that Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel; (3) the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the product; (4) Simply Good Foods had engaged in promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding margins; (5) that, in order to stem the margin erosion, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing, further depressing product sales; (6) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for the OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisitions economic rationale; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares before February 24, 2024, and still hold shares today, please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #SMPL #SimplyGoodFoods $SMPL

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

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