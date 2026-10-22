Defi Development Corp. Announces CHAD Now Available On Robinhood

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that its Variable Rate Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: CHAD) is now available for trading on Robinhood, one of the world's leading retail brokerage platforms.

The addition marks a significant milestone in CHAD's continued expansion, making the security accessible to a broader audience of self-directed investors through one of the most widely used brokerage platforms in the United States.

Since its Nasdaq debut in September, CHAD has become a central component of DFDV's capital markets strategy, introducing a new digital credit instrument designed to combine an attractive variable dividend rate with business-day payments and the accessibility of publicly traded preferred equity.

With CHAD now available on Robinhood, DFDV continues to expand its distribution across major brokerage platforms, supporting its broader objective of establishing CHAD as a widely accessible digital credit instrument.

Expanding Access as CHAD's Dividend Rate Rises to 14%

The Robinhood addition follows DFDV's recent announcement that CHAD's annual dividend rate will increase from 13.00% to 14.00%, effective November 2, 2026. The increase represents an approximately 7.7% improvement in annualized dividend income per share, bringing CHAD's annualized dividend to $1.40 per share based on its $10.00 stated amount.

Unlike many traditional income securities that distribute dividends monthly or quarterly, CHAD's cumulative dividends are payable each business day, when, as and if declared by DFDV's Board of Directors.

The combination of a double-digit annual dividend rate, business-day payments, and expanding brokerage availability positions CHAD to reach a broader audience of income-oriented investors.

Building the Next Generation of Digital Credit

CHAD represents more than a new income security. It is a central component of DFDV's long-term strategy to build a scalable capital markets engine around Solana.

As the first SOL-backed digital credit instrument, CHAD introduces a differentiated approach to preferred equity financing. Unlike traditional common equity financing, CHAD enables DFDV to raise permanent capital without issuing additional common shares, with proceeds from future issuances intended to support continued SOL accumulation.

SOL can generate recurring rewards through staking, validator operations, and other treasury activities, creating a productive asset base that supports the Company's broader capital structure.

By expanding investor access, deepening secondary-market liquidity, and supporting CHAD's progression toward its $10.00 stated amount, DFDV aims to establish a repeatable source of capital that supports continued treasury growth and long-term SOL Per Share accretion. The addition of Robinhood represents another meaningful step toward achieving that objective.

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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

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