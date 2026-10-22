AI Visibility For Private Equity Firms: Study Finds No Firm Named In More Than 15% Of 4,000 AI Answers
|Firm
|Solution type
|AI visibility
|KKR
|Mega-cap buyout
|14.6%
|Thoma Bravo
|Software-focused private equity
|10.1%
|Blackstone
|Mega-cap buyout
|9.1%
|Insight Partners
|Growth equity
|9%
|Warburg Pincus
|Growth equity and buyout
|8.7%
The 98 ranked companies averaged 3% visibility. Three lower-middle-market specialists reached the top 20: The Riverside Company at 5.3%, Shore Capital Partners at 5.2% and Audax Private Equity at 4.8%. Even KKR, the top firm, was not named in most answers to questions asking which firm to choose.
Sector expertise came up in 88% of AI answers about private equity firms
Sector expertise appeared in 88% of AI answers in the study, reference checks in 82%, buy-and-build value creation in 79% and operating partner resources in 75%. Deal size fit came up in 72% of answers and realized versus unrealized returns in 68%.
Taken together, the list reads like a due diligence checklist. When a firm's website spells out the sectors it invests in, the deal sizes it targets and the add-ons it has closed, the assistant has something concrete to cite on each point.
PitchBook and Preqin were named more often than every private equity firm except KKR
PitchBook was named in 11.8% of responses, followed by Preqin at 11.1%. The two databases also led the study's source analysis with citation frequencies of 92% and 88%, ahead of Cambridge Associates at 72%, Capital IQ at 68% and Burgiss at 58%. Trade outlets PE Hub and Mergermarket followed at 45% and 42%.
None of the eight most-cited sources in the study was a private equity firm's own website. The answers referenced PitchBook, Preqin, regulatory filings and private equity trade publications. For a private equity firm, its owned content covers only part of what these answers draw on. Third-party sources like these fill in the gaps.
Zen Media's Published MonthlyT program works on both fronts. It builds owned content around the prompts where a firm is missing from AI answers, then secures coverage in the third-party publications those answers reference.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: Why is AI visibility for private equity firms so low when business owners ask ChatGPT which firms to talk to?
Answer: AI visibility for private equity firms is low because the answers concentrate on a few large firms and on the databases used to research them. In Zen Media's 2026 study, KKR led at 14.6% of 4,000 responses, PitchBook and Preqin were named more often than every other firm, and the 98 ranked companies averaged 3%. A firm that keeps its sectors, deal sizes and completed deals current on its own site and in those databases gives the assistants specific details to use.
Question: What topics come up most in AI answers about private equity firms?
Answer: Sector expertise came up in 88% of the AI answers in the study, followed by reference checks at 82%, buy-and-build value creation at 79% and operating partner resources at 75%. Deal size fit appeared in 72% of answers. The report tied reference checks to feedback from current and former portfolio company CEOs.
Question: What do business owners ask AI before they sell to a private equity firm?
Answer: Business owners ask AI which private equity firms buy companies like theirs and how to check a firm before they sign. Of the study's 1,000 prompts, 236 were written for owners seeking an exit, and 101 of those asked which firms to approach, such as firms rolling up pest control companies. Other owner prompts asked how to check references with a firm's former portfolio company CEOs and what rollover equity to expect in a majority recapitalization.
Question: What do limited partners ask AI when they research private equity managers?
Answer: Limited partners ask AI how to compare private equity managers by fund performance, vintage year and track record. The study's 197 prompts for limited partners, institutional investors and family offices covered DPI and TVPI across managers' previous funds, top-quartile results and emerging managers raising Fund I or Fund II. Realized versus unrealized returns appeared in 68% of AI answers across the study.
About Zen Media
Zen Media is a strategic communications and marketing company helping brands shape how they are discovered, understood, and chosen across media, search, and AI. The company combines public relations, content, demand generation, and proprietary AI visibility technology to build authority across the buyer journey, from earned media and search to AI-generated answers. Zen Media works with companies across industries and stages, from growth-stage brands to global enterprises, that want to build authority, demand, and visibility across modern discovery channels.CONTACT: Beyza Aydogan Zen Media,...
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