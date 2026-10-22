Neovolta Launches A Third-Party-Ownership Financing Platform To Drive Residential And C&I Energy Storage Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of a third-party-ownership (TPO) financing platform funded by tax equity partners and designed to deploy solar and battery energy storage for both residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers. The TPO platform launches with an initial focus on the residential market; NeoVolta plans to extend the platform to support its C&I product line as its domestic manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia, ramps production.

Key Highlights



Initial $40-million financing platform with tax equity partner expected to support approximately 700 residential storage and solar-plus-storage projects.

Built as a third-party-ownership (TPO) platform for both residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, preserving access to the federal Section 48E tax credit as the market shifts away from cash and loan purchases.

NV Wave, NeoVolta's next-generation residential battery platform already shipping to customers, will be integrated into the TPO offering beginning in November 2026. Launches with an initial focus on residential, with plans to extend the platform to NeoVolta's C&I product line as its Georgia manufacturing facility ramps production.

The residential launch comes as the U.S. residential energy storage market continues to shift from cash and loan purchases toward third-party-owned (TPO) structures. Aurora Solar's 2026 Solar Snapshot survey found 55% of installers now call TPO their leading residential financing option, driven in part by the Section 25D tax credit's expiration for homeowner-owned systems placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025, while the Section 48E credit remains available to the owner of a third-party-owned system. NeoVolta also plans to begin integrating NV Wave, its next-generation residential battery energy storage product, which has received FEOC compliance confirmation and domestic content certification, into the TPO offering starting in November 2026.

The company is launching with an initial $40-million financing platform expected to support approximately 700 residential projects. Its initial pipeline includes contracted projects for income-qualified California homeowners eligible for the state's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) rebates. As of Sept. 30, the Company has deployed projects in over 50 homes.

The TPO platform is managed with support from Luminia, NeoVolta's longtime energy financing and deployment partner, bringing together NeoVolta's energy storage capabilities with Luminia's experience in renewable energy financing, project deployment including its installer network and third-party ownership programs.

“The residential energy market has changed, but the need for affordable, reliable solar and battery energy storage has not,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta.“Our TPO platform is built to serve both our residential and C&I customers, and we're launching it with residential. Residential remains a critical piece of our business: a near-term revenue driver as our Georgia manufacturing facility ramps production, and a long-term pillar of our growth and our brand alongside our commercial and utility-scale platforms. We also plan to extend the TPO platform to support our C&I product line as production ramps at Pendergrass. It is a new way to keep bringing these technologies to customers while expanding NeoVolta beyond equipment sales into deployment and recurring energy services, a natural extension of our Build and Deploy strategy.”

“The TPO platform brings financing, installation and ongoing support together in one offering, giving customers a simpler and more affordable way to access solar and battery storage without buying and managing the equipment themselves,” said David Field, Chief Executive Officer of Luminia.“By simplifying the process and providing long-term support, we can help more customers take control of their energy costs.”

For NeoVolta, the TPO platform establishes a scalable channel for deploying energy storage across its residential and C&I businesses while participating in a broader portion of the project lifecycle, and is intended to be the first of a series of tax equity partners funded financing vehicles designed to accelerate NeoVolta's residential and commercial energy storage deployments. The platform's initial offering includes residential solar-plus-storage and standalone battery storage, with C&I offerings to follow as the platform expands.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit .

About Luminia

Headquartered in San Diego, Luminia is a renewable energy developer accelerating the transition to local commercial and community-based solar and energy storage. Luminia partners with homeowners, businesses, commercial real-estate owners, Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) and local communities to design, finance, build and operate portfolios of distributed clean energy projects that deliver energy savings, resiliency, grid stability and lasting value.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated scale and performance of the TPO platform, the timing and availability of the NV Wave residential battery platform, the planned extension of the TPO platform to NeoVolta's C&I product line, the continued availability and treatment of federal tax incentives such as Section 48E, and NeoVolta's broader deployment, financing and product strategy. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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