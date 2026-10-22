Networknews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Compliance Infrastructure And Tokenization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“Institutional-Grade Compliance Infrastructure Positions Itself at Tokenization's Next Frontier,” featuring TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG).

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Assets that carry securities obligations cannot simply be minted as generic tokens and passed around freely. They need built-in identity verification, transfer restrictions and jurisdiction-specific regulatory controls. Those controls have to be enforced automatically at the blockchain layer itself....

This is the regulatory-grade positioning TruGolf Holdings Inc. has acquired. The company is not simply buying blockchain exposure, it is buying nearly a decade of compliance infrastructure, built specifically for the asset classes now trying to move on-chain. TruGolf plans to put that infrastructure to work inside its own franchise business first, before pitching it to outside issuers.

About TruGolf Holdings Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, visit TruGolf Holdings.

About NetworkNewsAudio

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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