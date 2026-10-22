Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results And Declaration Of Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the“Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the“Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $10.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 18, 2026, to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2026. Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to report continued progress this quarter, reflecting ongoing execution of our strategic plan, solid loan and deposit growth, and disciplined expense management. While our net interest margin reflected the impact of lower prepayment-related income and the repricing of our final remaining COVID-era wholesale funding position, our underlying margin drivers remain intact. Ongoing loan repricing and balance sheet remixing are expected to support further margin expansion in the quarters ahead.” Mr. Montanaro continued,“Our strategic transformation continues to gain momentum as we deepen commercial client relationships, expand relationship-based deposit growth, and further reposition the balance sheet toward higher-yielding commercial and construction lending opportunities. During the quarter, we expanded our deposit-gathering capabilities with the launch of a dedicated Nonprofit and Independent Education Banking team. This initiative broadens access to attractive relationship-based funding sources and further diversifies our deposit franchise.” First Quarter Highlights

Net income increased 40.0% to $10.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) increased 14.0% to $13.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, reflecting ongoing strengthening of core earnings.

Continued the strategic remixing of the loan portfolio, growing total loans by 7.2% on an annualized basis, while reducing multifamily mortgage exposure.

Total deposits grew by 8.7% on an annualized basis, reflecting continued momentum across the Bank's commercial deposit initiatives and supporting loan growth and balance sheet optimization. Launched a Nonprofit and Independent Education Banking team led by a seasoned industry professional with extensive experience serving mission-driven organizations through specialized banking solutions, further strengthening the Bank's commercial banking capabilities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.78 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $95.7 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2026.

Investment securities totaled $1.04 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $35.0 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2026.

Loans receivable totaled $5.98 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $105.1 million, or 1.8%, from June 30, 2026.

Deposits were $5.83 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $123.9 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by growth in interest-bearing demand deposits.

Borrowings were $1.14 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $15.0 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2026, reflecting reductions in overnight borrowings, partially offset by an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. At September 30, 2026, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.21 billion, representing 28.5% of total assets.

Earnings Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Average loan yields increased 10 basis points and average loan balances grew for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, contributing to an increase of $2.2 million, or 2.7%, in total interest income. Net interest margin was 2.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of three basis points from the prior quarter, as the benefit from higher asset yields was offset by the repricing of the Company's final remaining COVID-era wholesale funding position and declines in purchase accounting accretion and loan prepayment penalty income, as described in further detail below. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, net interest income decreased $294,000 to $40.1 million from $40.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $396,000 and $537,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $336,000 and $622,000. Excluding loan prepayment penalty income and purchase accounting accretion, net interest income increased $132,000 from the prior period.

Non-Interest Income For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased $110,000, or 2.1%, to $5.2 million from $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily due to a non-recurring write-down of $122,000 on one other real estate owned property resulting from an updated appraisal. The remaining changes in non-interest income reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 6.1%, to $31.8 million from $33.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by decreases in salary and benefits, advertising, equipment and systems, and other expense.

Salary and benefits expense decreased $883,000 to $19.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from $20.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by the absence of a $745,000 non-recurring severance charge recorded in the prior period and a $193,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation recorded in the current period. Excluding these items, salary and benefits expense remained relatively unchanged at $19.6 million for both periods.

Advertising and marketing expense decreased $365,000 to $381,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from $746,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by lower advertising expenses across various formats.

Equipment and systems expense decreased $126,000 to $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by lower third-party core processing service fees. Other expense decreased $705,000 to $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by lower professional fees, provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and other real estate owned expenses. Changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Income Taxes Income tax expense totaled $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.7% and 34.9%, respectively. Income tax expense in the prior period included a $1.6 million valuation allowance against a deferred tax asset related to certain legacy stock-based compensation awards.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets increased $3.2 million to $56.6 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at September 30, 2026 from $53.4 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at June 30, 2026.

Net charge-offs totaled $277,000, or 0.02% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $830,000, compared to $822,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was primarily driven by loan growth. Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $46.0 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, an increase of $553,000 from $45.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at June 30, 2026. The increase in the ACL from June 30, 2026 was primarily driven by a provision for credit losses, partially offset by loan charge-offs, as noted above.

Capital

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, book value per share decreased $0.20, or 1.7%, to $11.64 and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.19, or 1.9%, to $9.88, primarily reflecting changes in the fair value of available-for-sale securities resulting from market interest rate movements during the quarter.

At September 30, 2026, total stockholders' equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $90.6 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $13.1 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $11.6 million were not reflected in total stockholders' equity. At September 30, 2026, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 8.37%. Additionally, the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2026.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.'s Q1 2027 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,829 $ 114,823 $ 1,006 0.9 % Securities available for sale 931,965 964,369 (32,404 ) -3.4 % Securities held to maturity 104,228 106,814 (2,586 ) -2.4 % Loans held-for-sale 4,786 6,022 (1,236 ) -20.5 % Loans receivable 5,980,398 5,875,325 105,073 1.8 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,049 ) (45,496 ) 553 1.2 % Net loans receivable 5,934,349 5,829,829 104,520 1.8 % Premises and equipment 42,112 42,359 (247 ) -0.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,176 59,726 (550 ) -0.9 % Accrued interest receivable 31,328 27,875 3,453 12.4 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 - - % Core deposit intangible 857 968 (111 ) -11.5 % Bank owned life insurance 317,512 314,756 2,756 0.9 % Deferred income taxes, net 52,953 48,699 4,254 8.7 % Other real estate owned 5,397 5,519 (122 ) -2.2 % Other assets 63,885 46,921 16,964 36.2 % Total assets $ 7,777,902 $ 7,682,205 $ 95,697 1.2 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 790,227 $ 788,015 $ 2,212 0.3 % Interest-bearing 5,043,269 4,921,610 121,659 2.5 % Total deposits 5,833,496 5,709,625 123,871 2.2 % Borrowings 1,135,000 1,150,000 (15,000 ) -1.3 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,640 18,562 78 0.4 % Other liabilities 34,861 37,348 (2,487 ) -6.7 % Total liabilities 7,021,997 6,915,535 106,462 1.5 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 649 648 1 0.2 % Paid-in capital 495,513 495,953 (440 ) -0.1 % Retained earnings 353,055 350,046 3,009 0.9 % Unearned ESOP shares (16,538 ) (17,025 ) 487 2.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,774 ) (62,952 ) (13,822 ) -22.0 % Total stockholders' equity 755,905 766,670 (10,765 ) -1.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,777,902 $ 7,682,205 $ 95,697 1.2 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.72 % 9.98 % -0.26 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 8.37 % 8.62 % -0.25 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,929 64,738 191 0.3 % Book value per share $ 11.64 $ 11.84 $ (0.20 ) -1.7 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (2) $ 9.88 $ 10.07 $ (0.19 ) -1.9 %

________________________

(1) Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

(2) Tangible book value excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Interest income Loans $ 71,425 $ 69,376 $ 2,049 3.0 % Taxable investment securities 11,462 11,328 134 1.2 % Tax-exempt investment securities 26 29 (3 ) -10.3 % Other interest-earning assets 1,317 1,251 66 5.3 % Total interest income 84,230 81,984 2,246 2.7 % Interest expense Deposits 31,923 30,537 1,386 4.5 % Borrowings 12,227 11,073 1,154 10.4 % Total interest expense 44,150 41,610 2,540 6.1 % Net interest income 40,080 40,374 (294 ) -0.7 % Provision for credit losses 830 822 8 1.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,250 39,552 (302 ) -0.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,022 1,066 (44 ) -4.1 % Gain on sale of loans 217 316 (99 ) -31.3 % Loss on other real estate owned (122 ) - (122 ) - % Income from bank owned life insurance 2,756 2,706 50 1.8 % Electronic banking fees and charges 464 460 4 0.9 % Other income 866 765 101 13.2 % Total non-interest income 5,203 5,313 (110 ) -2.1 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,430 20,313 (883 ) -4.3 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,785 2,862 (77 ) -2.7 % Equipment and systems 3,725 3,851 (126 ) -3.3 % Advertising and marketing 381 746 (365 ) -48.9 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,425 1,360 65 4.8 % Directors' compensation 333 307 26 8.5 % Other expense 3,708 4,413 (705 ) -16.0 % Total non-interest expense 31,787 33,852 (2,065 ) -6.1 % Income before income taxes 12,666 11,013 1,653 15.0 % Income taxes 2,622 3,841 (1,219 ) -31.7 % Net income $ 10,044 $ 7,172 $ 2,872 40.0 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 7,035 $ 7,008 $ 27 Dividend payout ratio 70.0 % 97.7 % -27.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 63,122 62,958 164 Diluted 63,563 63,403 160





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,908,455 $ 5,854,248 $ 54,207 0.9 % Taxable investment securities 1,171,085 1,185,569 (14,484 ) -1.2 % Tax-exempt investment securities 4,344 4,759 (415 ) -8.7 % Other interest-earning assets 115,794 109,098 6,696 6.1 % Total interest-earning assets 7,199,678 7,153,674 46,004 0.6 % Non-interest-earning assets 456,954 456,877 77 0.0 % Total assets $ 7,656,632 $ 7,610,551 $ 46,081 0.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,272,168 $ 2,207,264 $ 64,904 2.9 % Savings 748,945 760,770 (11,825 ) -1.6 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,181,612 1,190,922 (9,310 ) -0.8 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 565,208 673,031 (107,823 ) -16.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,767,933 4,831,987 (64,054 ) -1.3 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,137,228 1,022,637 114,591 11.2 % Other borrowings 135,217 150,275 (15,058 ) -10.0 % Total borrowings 1,272,445 1,172,912 99,533 8.5 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,040,378 6,004,899 35,479 0.6 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 796,212 788,059 8,153 1.0 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,617 54,614 2,003 3.7 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 852,829 842,673 10,156 1.2 % Total liabilities 6,893,207 6,847,572 45,635 0.7 % Stockholders' equity 763,425 762,979 446 0.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,656,632 $ 7,610,551 $ 46,081 0.6 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.19 % 119.13 % 0.06 % 0.1 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.84 % 4.74 % 0.10 % Taxable investment securities 3.91 % 3.82 % 0.09 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.43 % 2.40 % 0.03 % Other interest-earning assets 4.55 % 4.59 % -0.04 % Total interest-earning assets 4.68 % 4.58 % 0.10 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.54 % 2.49 % 0.05 % Savings 1.27 % 1.34 % -0.07 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.19 % 3.17 % 0.02 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 4.03 % 2.87 % 1.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.68 % 2.53 % 0.15 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.85 % 3.79 % 0.06 % Other borrowings 3.77 % 3.71 % 0.06 % Total borrowings 3.84 % 3.78 % 0.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.92 % 2.77 % 0.15 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.76 % 1.81 % -0.05 % Net interest margin (3) 2.23 % 2.26 % -0.03 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.27 % 0.28 % -0.01 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.66 % 1.78 % -0.12 % Efficiency ratio (4) 70.20 % 74.09 % -3.89 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.52 % 0.38 % 0.14 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.26 % 3.76 % 1.50 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.24 % 4.48 % 1.76 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity excludes average goodwill and core deposit intangibles. See the“Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP” table.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,829 $ 114,823 $ 123,836 $ 147,340 $ 130,139 Securities available for sale 931,965 964,369 983,325 1,000,397 1,016,182 Securities held to maturity 104,228 106,814 110,581 112,800 116,681 Loans held-for-sale 4,786 6,022 12,183 8,786 6,650 Loans receivable 5,980,398 5,875,325 5,779,181 5,753,393 5,767,419 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,049 ) (45,496 ) (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (45,060 ) Net loans receivable 5,934,349 5,829,829 5,734,458 5,708,435 5,722,359 Premises and equipment 42,112 42,359 41,896 42,559 43,222 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,176 59,726 55,737 57,212 62,011 Accrued interest receivable 31,328 27,875 28,304 27,420 29,460 Goodwill 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 Core deposit intangible 857 968 1,080 1,198 1,317 Bank owned life insurance 317,512 314,756 312,050 309,404 307,248 Deferred income taxes, net 52,953 48,699 50,961 51,617 51,587 Other real estate owned 5,397 5,519 - - - Other assets 63,885 46,921 39,720 40,185 47,629 Total assets $ 7,777,902 $ 7,682,205 $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ 7,648,010 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 790,227 $ 788,015 $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 578,481 Interest-bearing 5,043,269 4,921,610 5,097,576 5,084,370 5,053,401 Total deposits 5,833,496 5,709,625 5,729,082 5,711,550 5,631,882 Borrowings 1,135,000 1,150,000 1,060,000 1,095,000 1,206,497 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,640 18,562 19,317 18,474 19,261 Other liabilities 34,861 37,348 36,225 38,458 37,166 Total liabilities 7,021,997 6,915,535 6,844,624 6,863,482 6,894,806 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 649 648 648 648 648 Paid-in capital 495,513 495,953 495,442 494,959 494,490 Retained earnings 353,055 350,046 349,881 346,749 344,287 Unearned ESOP shares (16,538 ) (17,025 ) (17,511 ) (17,997 ) (18,484 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,774 ) (62,952 ) (65,428 ) (66,963 ) (67,737 ) Total stockholders' equity 755,905 766,670 763,032 757,396 753,204 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,777,902 $ 7,682,205 $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ 7,648,010 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.72 % 9.98 % 10.03 % 9.94 % 9.85 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 8.37 % 8.62 % 8.65 % 8.56 % 8.47 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,929 64,738 64,739 64,739 64,739 Book value per share $ 11.64 $ 11.84 $ 11.79 $ 11.70 $ 11.63 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (2) $ 9.88 $ 10.07 $ 10.02 $ 9.93 $ 9.86

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

(2) Tangible book value excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,436,745 $ 2,499,894 $ 2,555,001 $ 2,619,124 $ 2,640,737 Nonresidential mortgage 1,049,308 1,019,445 1,012,422 990,178 988,969 Commercial and industrial 231,361 223,927 201,277 169,884 142,304 Construction 303,007 263,200 207,765 181,766 189,626 Total commercial loans 4,020,421 4,006,466 3,976,465 3,960,952 3,961,636 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,810,732 1,789,865 1,741,023 1,730,543 1,749,362 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 76,827 79,844 61,379 59,046 54,116 Other consumer 77,397 2,387 2,377 2,523 2,487 Total consumer loans 154,224 82,231 63,756 61,569 56,603 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,985,377 5,878,562 5,781,244 5,753,064 5,767,601 Unaccreted yield adjustments (4,979 ) (3,237 ) (2,063 ) 329 (182 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,980,398 5,875,325 5,779,181 5,753,393 5,767,419 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,049 ) (45,496 ) (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (45,060 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,934,349 $ 5,829,829 $ 5,734,458 $ 5,708,435 $ 5,722,359 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 20,494 Nonaccrual loans 51,160 47,896 52,379 51,306 44,085 Total nonperforming loans 51,160 47,896 52,379 51,306 64,579 Other real estate owned 5,397 5,519 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 56,557 $ 53,415 $ 52,379 $ 51,306 $ 64,579 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 1.12 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.84 % Classified loans $ 90,891 $ 88,202 $ 97,384 $ 97,542 $ 117,780 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.78 % ACL to nonperforming loans 90.01 % 94.99 % 85.38 % 87.63 % 69.78 % Net charge-offs $ 277 $ 49 $ 626 $ 669 $ 1,049 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.07 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 790,227 $ 788,015 $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 578,481 Interest-bearing demand 2,358,751 2,214,432 2,375,565 2,376,825 2,334,560 Savings 730,531 766,502 763,016 769,742 751,253 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,198,701 1,183,427 1,201,752 1,180,370 1,208,408 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,286 757,249 757,243 757,433 759,180 Interest-bearing deposits 5,043,269 4,921,610 5,097,576 5,084,370 5,053,401 Total deposits 5,833,496 5,709,625 5,729,082 5,711,550 5,631,882 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,025,000 950,000 900,000 800,000 1,006,497 Overnight borrowings 110,000 200,000 160,000 295,000 200,000 Total borrowings 1,135,000 1,150,000 1,060,000 1,095,000 1,206,497 Total funding $ 6,968,496 $ 6,859,625 $ 6,789,082 $ 6,806,550 $ 6,838,379 Loans as a % of deposits 101.8 % 102.2 % 100.3 % 100.1 % 101.7 % Deposits as a % of total funding 83.7 % 83.2 % 84.4 % 83.9 % 82.4 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 16.3 % 16.8 % 15.6 % 16.1 % 17.6 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported) (1) $ 2,418,530 $ 2,245,646 $ 2,199,708 $ 2,158,440 $ 2,040,021 Uninsured deposits (adjusted) (2) $ 883,421 $ 850,952 $ 839,094 $ 800,998 $ 804,209

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.

(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Interest income Loans $ 71,425 $ 69,376 $ 66,310 $ 67,410 $ 68,349 Taxable investment securities 11,462 11,328 11,425 11,623 12,600 Tax-exempt investment securities 26 29 34 35 41 Other interest-earning assets 1,317 1,251 1,400 1,584 1,518 Total interest income 84,230 81,984 79,169 80,652 82,508 Interest expense Deposits 31,923 30,537 31,045 33,148 33,931 Borrowings 12,227 11,073 8,888 9,535 10,873 Total interest expense 44,150 41,610 39,933 42,683 44,804 Net interest income 40,080 40,374 39,236 37,969 37,704 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 830 822 391 567 (82 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 39,250 39,552 38,845 37,402 37,786 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,022 1,066 922 1,295 892 Gain on sale of loans 217 316 193 224 199 Loss on other real estate owned (122 ) - - - - Income from bank owned life insurance 2,756 2,706 2,646 2,710 2,689 Electronic banking fees and charges 464 460 389 473 416 Other income 866 765 1,944 869 1,651 Total non-interest income 5,203 5,313 6,094 5,571 5,847 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,430 20,313 19,316 18,373 18,745 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,785 2,862 3,263 2,888 3,307 Equipment and systems 3,725 3,851 3,975 4,007 3,974 Advertising and marketing 381 746 665 412 562 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,425 1,360 1,302 1,357 1,301 Directors' compensation 333 307 307 306 307 Other expense 3,708 4,413 3,471 3,848 3,470 Total non-interest expense 31,787 33,852 32,299 31,191 31,666 Income before income taxes 12,666 11,013 12,640 11,782 11,967 Income taxes 2,622 3,841 2,503 2,333 2,461 Net income $ 10,044 $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 7,035 $ 7,008 $ 7,005 $ 6,987 $ 6,963 Dividend payout ratio 70.0 % 97.7 % 69.1 % 73.9 % 73.2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 63,122 62,958 62,908 62,858 62,741 Diluted 63,563 63,403 63,251 63,061 62,951





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,908,455 $ 5,854,248 $ 5,785,095 $ 5,778,680 $ 5,806,767 Taxable investment securities 1,171,085 1,185,569 1,194,487 1,185,602 1,236,705 Tax-exempt investment securities 4,344 4,759 5,669 5,902 6,856 Other interest-earning assets 115,794 109,098 106,967 123,475 115,776 Total interest-earning assets 7,199,678 7,153,674 7,092,218 7,093,659 7,166,104 Non-interest-earning assets 456,954 456,877 455,725 455,752 453,215 Total assets $ 7,656,632 $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,272,168 $ 2,207,264 $ 2,402,177 $ 2,385,397 $ 2,343,809 Savings 748,945 760,770 761,090 759,247 754,244 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,181,612 1,190,922 1,181,526 1,201,950 1,211,026 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 565,208 673,031 755,461 756,179 755,813 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,767,933 4,831,987 5,100,254 5,102,773 5,064,892 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,137,228 1,022,637 861,445 998,760 1,077,146 Other borrowings 135,217 150,275 133,833 38,478 85,489 Total borrowings 1,272,445 1,172,912 995,278 1,037,238 1,162,635 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,040,378 6,004,899 6,095,532 6,140,011 6,227,527 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 796,212 788,059 633,494 595,035 581,625 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,617 54,614 59,644 59,447 65,024 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 852,829 842,673 693,138 654,482 646,649 Total liabilities 6,893,207 6,847,572 6,788,670 6,794,493 6,874,176 Stockholders' equity 763,425 762,979 759,273 754,918 745,143 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,656,632 $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 119.19 % 119.13 % 116.35 % 115.53 % 115.07 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.84 % 4.74 % 4.58 % 4.67 % 4.71 % Taxable investment securities 3.91 % 3.82 % 3.83 % 3.92 % 4.08 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.43 % 2.40 % 2.37 % 2.36 % 2.42 % Other interest-earning assets 4.55 % 4.59 % 5.24 % 5.13 % 5.24 % Total interest-earning assets 4.68 % 4.58 % 4.47 % 4.55 % 4.61 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.54 % 2.49 % 2.34 % 2.51 % 2.63 % Savings 1.27 % 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.41 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.45 % 3.56 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 4.03 % 2.87 % 2.71 % 2.72 % 2.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.68 % 2.53 % 2.43 % 2.60 % 2.68 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.85 % 3.79 % 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.69 % Other borrowings 3.77 % 3.71 % 3.66 % 4.13 % 4.44 % Total borrowings 3.84 % 3.78 % 3.57 % 3.68 % 3.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.92 % 2.77 % 2.62 % 2.78 % 2.88 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.76 % 1.81 % 1.85 % 1.77 % 1.73 % Net interest margin (3) 2.23 % 2.26 % 2.21 % 2.14 % 2.10 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.31 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.66 % 1.78 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.66 % Efficiency ratio (4) 70.20 % 74.09 % 71.25 % 71.64 % 72.71 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.52 % 0.38 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.50 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.26 % 3.76 % 5.34 % 5.01 % 5.10 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 6.24 % 4.48 % 6.34 % 5.96 % 6.09 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity excludes average goodwill and core deposit intangibles. See the“Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP” table.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,044 $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses - - - - 178 Severance expense from workforce realignment - 529 - - - Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - 1,562 - - - Gain on sale of property held for sale - - (724 ) - (532 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,044 $ 9,263 $ 9,413 $ 9,449 $ 9,152 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,044 $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 2,622 3,841 2,503 2,333 2,461 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 830 822 391 567 (82 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 13,496 $ 11,835 $ 13,031 $ 12,349 $ 11,885 Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP): Branch consolidation expenses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 250 Severance expense from workforce realignment - 745 - - - Gain on sale of property held for sale - - (1,020 ) - (749 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 13,496 $ 12,580 $ 12,011 $ 12,349 $ 11,386 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 63,122 62,958 62,908 62,858 62,741 Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,563 63,403 63,251 63,061 62,951 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,656,632 $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.52 % 0.38 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.50 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.48 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 763,425 $ 762,979 $ 759,273 $ 754,918 $ 745,143 Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.26 % 3.76 % 5.34 % 5.01 % 5.10 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.26 % 4.86 % 4.96 % 5.01 % 4.91 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 763,425 $ 762,979 $ 759,273 $ 754,918 $ 745,143 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) Less: average other intangible assets (930 ) (1,042 ) (1,157 ) (1,276 ) (1,395 ) Total average tangible equity $ 648,970 $ 648,412 $ 644,591 $ 640,117 $ 630,223 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.24 % 4.48 % 6.34 % 5.96 % 6.09 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.24 % 5.77 % 5.90 % 5.96 % 5.87 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 31,787 $ 33,852 $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,666 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses - - - - (250 ) Severance expense from workforce realignment - (745 ) - - - Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,787 $ 33,107 $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,416 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.66 % 1.78 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.66 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.66 % 1.74 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,787 $ 33,107 $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,416 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,080 $ 40,374 $ 39,236 $ 37,969 $ 37,704 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,203 5,313 6,094 5,571 5,847 Non-recurring transactions: Gain on sale of property held for sale - - (1,020 ) - (749 ) Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 45,283 $ 45,687 $ 44,310 $ 43,540 $ 42,802 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 70.20 % 74.09 % 71.25 % 71.64 % 72.71 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.20 % 72.46 % 72.89 % 71.64 % 73.40 %



For further information contact:

Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500