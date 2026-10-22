IBN Initiates Coverage Of ECGI Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI), a publicly traded holding company focused on healthcare through its acquisition of Avanta Group, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

ECGI's healthcare strategy centers on connecting providers, health plans and care teams to support preventive care, earlier patient outreach and chronic disease management. Through Avanta Group, the company is developing an integrated ecosystem encompassing healthcare management services, health technology and benefits commerce, with an emphasis on improving care coordination and supporting value-based healthcare delivery.

The company also intends to incorporate artificial intelligence and automation into its operations to support care navigation, administrative workflows and member engagement, including identifying gaps in care, prioritizing earlier patient outreach and strengthening preventive care efforts. Its broader strategy includes developing a Medicare Advantage health plan, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, while providing healthcare organizations with tools and services designed to improve operational efficiency and patient care.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for ECGI Holdings.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide ECGI Holdings the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about ECGI Holdings, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at

About ECGI Holdings Inc.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology through its wholly owned Avanta Group business. ECGI's primary healthcare strategy combines provider services, management infrastructure, benefits commerce and technology development.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

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