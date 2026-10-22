Qlik Brings Governed Business Context And Analytics Workflows To Claude

Key takeaways:



Makes Qlik easier to discover and use inside Claude: Availability through Anthropic's Claude Directory gives Claude users a more direct path to connect Qlik through MCP.

Brings governed business context into Claude: Qlik helps Claude work with trusted data, lineage, business metrics, and existing analytical logic rather than forcing teams to rebuild context in prompts or separate tools. Extends Claude into real analytics and data workflows: Customers can use Claude with Qlik to query governed data, inspect trust and lineage, create analytics content, and support selected data and analytics tasks with enterprise controls intact.



PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server through Anthropic's Claude Directory, giving Claude users a simpler way to connect governed Qlik data, analytical logic, and selected analytics and data workflows to Claude. The announcement builds on the general availability of Qlik's MCP server earlier this year and gives Qlik customers a more direct path to use Claude with trusted business context.

As enterprises adopt Claude across analyst, developer, and decision workflows, the challenge is no longer just model quality. The harder problem is giving Claude the right context, controls, and actions so it can operate usefully inside real business environments. Qlik addresses that by exposing governed data access, lineage, trust signals, associative calculations, and selected analytics and data workflows through MCP. That helps Claude users work with existing Qlik context instead of rebuilding metrics and business logic elsewhere.

“Customers adopting Claude want more than an LLM hooked to raw records,” said Josh Good, VP, Corporate Strategy at Qlik.“They want Claude to work with governed business context, existing metrics, and data workflows with enterprise controls. Qlik brings that layer to Claude, helping customers get better answers, faster execution, and more confidence in how AI is being used across the business.”

What's new



Claude Directory availability: Qlik is available through Anthropic's curated Claude Directory, which is designed to help Claude users discover high-quality MCP servers that work with Claude.

Support for governed analytics context: Qlik helps Claude users work with governed data, lineage, trust signals, and business metrics from Qlik Cloud® rather than relying on disconnected raw data or re-created logic.

Selected analytics and data workflows: Qlik MCP enables workflows such as searching apps, datasets, and data products, asking natural-language questions, understanding expressions and scripts, and creating dashboards, sheets, and visualizations with prompts. Enterprise access controls: Qlik MCP is designed with OAuth-based authentication and existing Qlik Cloud permissions, so organizations can extend Claude into governed environments without discarding existing controls.

Qlik's availability in Anthropic's ecosystem reflects its broader 2026 strategy: helping customers make data work for AI with trusted data products, a context-rich analytics engine, and an open agentic experience that fits into existing environments rather than forcing new lock-in.