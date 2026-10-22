IMS Legal Strategies Adds Technology Leader, Innovator Vikram Ashok To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IMS Legal Strategies (IMS) announces the addition of Vikram Ashok, the technology entrepreneur well-known for his success in founding and leading Graphite, to its Board of Directors. Ashok will bring an important new voice to the company's growth and technology strategies.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS Legal Strategies (IMS) announces the addition of Vikram Ashok, the technology entrepreneur well-known for his success in founding and leading Graphite, to its Board of Directors. Ashok will bring an important new voice to the company's growth and technology strategies.

Ashok founded Graphite in 2015, creating an AI-powered technology platform that matched independent experts with Fortune 500 companies for on-demand work. He considers IMS a“services version” of Graphite's on-demand talent platform, which presents significant opportunity for technology and AI enablement. As an independent director based in the San Francisco Bay Area, he plans to help the company shape and drive its technology and AI strategy to improve the experience for IMS's renowned experts, IMS staff and clients.

“Vik understands the best way for our people to harness the power of tech and AI to strengthen the experience and create value for our clients, as we grow” said James Crane, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies.“I have learned from him already and I look forward to seeing the results of the counsel and perspectives that he shares with our team.”

IMS' vision is to elevate its clients' legal strategies at every stage, helping them solve complex challenges related to disputes by providing real-time expertise anywhere in the world.

“The people of IMS are what drew me to this role,” said Ashok.“They have the chance to do what they do even better and more efficiently by integrating modern technology into their offering and workflow. It's my passion to be able to help organizations like this harness the power of technology for growth and good.”

Before founding, operating and ultimately exiting Graphite to a strategic acquirer, Ashok worked as a private equity investor at Quilvest Capital Partners, an investment firm with $7B of assets under management.

About IMS Legal Strategies

IMS Legal Strategies is a trusted partner to law firms and corporations worldwide, providing the expertise and technology needed to solve complex challenges and position disputes for the best possible outcomes. Our integrated consulting and expert witness solutions span the full litigation lifecycle, helping clients develop informed strategies and present cohesive narratives. We maintain rigorous procedures to protect confidentiality, expert credibility, and case integrity.

The IMS team brings decades of experience in more than 70,000 cases and 6,500 trials. Together, we win. Visit imslegal.com for more.

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