Sportradar To Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results On November 3, 2026
Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar's Investor Relations website at . Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.
About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world's leading global sports organizations including the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft, Kalshi and Polymarket, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocates for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.
For more information about Sportradar, please visit
Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Bombassei
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Press Contact:
Sandra Lee
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