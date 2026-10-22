Playboy To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call On November 5, 2026 At 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time
Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with taking questions from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:
Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13762643
Webcast:
Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A telephone playback of the call will be available through Saturday, December 5, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921, using replay pin number 13762643. A webcast replay will be available using the webcast link above.
About Playboy, Inc.
Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
+1 (949) 259-4987
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