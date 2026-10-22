Cambridge Health Group and Oracle team to strengthen healthcare efficiency and patient care
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | 22 October 2026 – Cambridge Health Group (“CHG”), the GCC’s leading post-acute care provider and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat”), has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oracle to help improve operational efficiency, streamline business processes and enhance the delivery of patient-centred care across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Signed during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, the agreement reflects CHG’s continued focus on investing in the capabilities needed to support its regional growth while enhancing how its hospitals and healthcare teams operate. The collaboration will bring together systems, data and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to help streamline workflows, improve access to information and support faster, more informed decisions across the Group. The collaboration will leverage Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications across finance, workforce and supply chain operations, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM).
For CHG, which specialises in physical rehabilitation, long-term care and home healthcare, continuity of care is especially important for patients requiring ongoing treatment and rehabilitation. By better connecting information and teams across its services, CHG aims to enable a more seamless patient journey, from inpatient rehabilitation to outpatient and home-based care.
As part of the agreement, CHG and Oracle will also assess future clinical technology capabilities through Oracle Health clinical solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), and the requirements for their potential implementation, with any future EHR implementation subject to separate definitive agreements.
Wael Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said: “Our ambition is to build a healthcare group that continues to grow in scale and capability while maintaining the highest standards of care across the markets we serve. As we expand our presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it is essential that we invest in the infrastructure and systems that enable our hospitals and healthcare professionals to operate more effectively together. Our collaboration with Oracle reflects that long-term commitment, helping us lay the foundations for a more integrated, efficient and resilient healthcare organisation that can better serve patients and families across the region.”
“Healthcare transformation starts with giving teams the tools and insights to help deliver better care,” said Seema Verma, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. “With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Cambridge Health Group can connect finance, workforce, and supply chain operations, helping leaders make informed decisions and direct resources where they matter most. Its plans to adopt Oracle Health clinical solutions will offer an opportunity to build on that foundation and connect clinical and business operations. We look forward to supporting Cambridge Health Group as it advances its vision for more coordinated, efficient, and patient-centred care.”
The scope, requirements and timelines for individual initiatives will be agreed jointly as the collaboration progresses.
Signed during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, the agreement reflects CHG’s continued focus on investing in the capabilities needed to support its regional growth while enhancing how its hospitals and healthcare teams operate. The collaboration will bring together systems, data and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to help streamline workflows, improve access to information and support faster, more informed decisions across the Group. The collaboration will leverage Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications across finance, workforce and supply chain operations, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM).
For CHG, which specialises in physical rehabilitation, long-term care and home healthcare, continuity of care is especially important for patients requiring ongoing treatment and rehabilitation. By better connecting information and teams across its services, CHG aims to enable a more seamless patient journey, from inpatient rehabilitation to outpatient and home-based care.
As part of the agreement, CHG and Oracle will also assess future clinical technology capabilities through Oracle Health clinical solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), and the requirements for their potential implementation, with any future EHR implementation subject to separate definitive agreements.
Wael Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said: “Our ambition is to build a healthcare group that continues to grow in scale and capability while maintaining the highest standards of care across the markets we serve. As we expand our presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it is essential that we invest in the infrastructure and systems that enable our hospitals and healthcare professionals to operate more effectively together. Our collaboration with Oracle reflects that long-term commitment, helping us lay the foundations for a more integrated, efficient and resilient healthcare organisation that can better serve patients and families across the region.”
“Healthcare transformation starts with giving teams the tools and insights to help deliver better care,” said Seema Verma, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. “With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Cambridge Health Group can connect finance, workforce, and supply chain operations, helping leaders make informed decisions and direct resources where they matter most. Its plans to adopt Oracle Health clinical solutions will offer an opportunity to build on that foundation and connect clinical and business operations. We look forward to supporting Cambridge Health Group as it advances its vision for more coordinated, efficient, and patient-centred care.”
The scope, requirements and timelines for individual initiatives will be agreed jointly as the collaboration progresses.
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