Cambridge Health Group partners with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to embed hospitality excellence across its regional healthcare network
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | 21 October 2026 – Cambridge Health Group (CHG), the GCC’s leading post-acute care provider and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat”), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches (“the Academy”) at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. The collaboration aims to bring hospitality expertise into healthcare delivery through tailored workforce training and service standards designed to improve the experience of patients, families and visitors across CHG's facilities in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The partnership brings together CHG’s experience in post-acute care, rehabilitation and long-term care with the expertise of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, which is part of Les Roches Global Hospitality Education – ranked second in the world for Hospitality & Leisure Management in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject. By applying hospitality principles to healthcare environments, the collaboration will explore how to strengthen the skills, processes, and service practices that shape everyday interactions with patients and their families while supporting a consistent, personalised experience of care as CHG expands its regional network.
The collaboration will begin with on-site assessments of hospitality-related service standards and practices across CHG’s hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will guide the development of bespoke training streams: a Leadership Development Programme for management and leadership teams; a Frontline Hospitality Excellence Programme for employees in patient experience, customer service, call centres and other relevant functions; and a Train-the-Trainer (TOT) Programme to develop internal champions who can deliver training and reinforce standards across the wider workforce. The Academy will design and deliver the programmes, drawing on its faculty and industry experts.
Through a phased rollout, the initiative aims to extend hospitality training to full-time employees and outsourced staff, while integrating service excellence standards into the onboarding of new team members. The approach is designed to build sustainable internal capabilities and promote consistent, compassionate and responsive experiences for patients and their families across CHG’s facilities.
Wael Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said: “At Cambridge Health Group, we have built a regional healthcare network recognised for both the quality of our clinical care and our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and their families. Maintaining and advancing these standards requires continued investment in our people and a strong culture of service excellence. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches builds on this foundation, bringing hospitality expertise into our healthcare environment to further elevate the standards of care, compassion and service across our expanding network.”
Georgette Davey, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with Cambridge Health Group, marking an important step in extending the Academy’s reach beyond traditional hospitality and building closer ties with the healthcare sector. Hospitality and healthcare may serve different purposes, but both place people at the centre of the experience. Through knowledge exchange and practical collaboration, we look forward to applying hospitality expertise in a new context and supporting a more personalised, compassionate patient experience.”
Beyond training and service development, the MoU also establishes a framework for thought leadership, applied industry engagement and knowledge sharing between the two organisations. This includes opportunities for senior leaders and subject-matter experts to participate in guest lectures, joint industry projects, case studies, industry discussions, selected events and forums, encouraging the exchange of expertise and best practices between the healthcare and hospitality sectors. Specific initiatives under the collaboration will be developed and implemented subject to separate written agreements between the two organisations.
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The partnership brings together CHG’s experience in post-acute care, rehabilitation and long-term care with the expertise of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, which is part of Les Roches Global Hospitality Education – ranked second in the world for Hospitality & Leisure Management in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject. By applying hospitality principles to healthcare environments, the collaboration will explore how to strengthen the skills, processes, and service practices that shape everyday interactions with patients and their families while supporting a consistent, personalised experience of care as CHG expands its regional network.
The collaboration will begin with on-site assessments of hospitality-related service standards and practices across CHG’s hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will guide the development of bespoke training streams: a Leadership Development Programme for management and leadership teams; a Frontline Hospitality Excellence Programme for employees in patient experience, customer service, call centres and other relevant functions; and a Train-the-Trainer (TOT) Programme to develop internal champions who can deliver training and reinforce standards across the wider workforce. The Academy will design and deliver the programmes, drawing on its faculty and industry experts.
Through a phased rollout, the initiative aims to extend hospitality training to full-time employees and outsourced staff, while integrating service excellence standards into the onboarding of new team members. The approach is designed to build sustainable internal capabilities and promote consistent, compassionate and responsive experiences for patients and their families across CHG’s facilities.
Wael Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said: “At Cambridge Health Group, we have built a regional healthcare network recognised for both the quality of our clinical care and our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and their families. Maintaining and advancing these standards requires continued investment in our people and a strong culture of service excellence. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches builds on this foundation, bringing hospitality expertise into our healthcare environment to further elevate the standards of care, compassion and service across our expanding network.”
Georgette Davey, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with Cambridge Health Group, marking an important step in extending the Academy’s reach beyond traditional hospitality and building closer ties with the healthcare sector. Hospitality and healthcare may serve different purposes, but both place people at the centre of the experience. Through knowledge exchange and practical collaboration, we look forward to applying hospitality expertise in a new context and supporting a more personalised, compassionate patient experience.”
Beyond training and service development, the MoU also establishes a framework for thought leadership, applied industry engagement and knowledge sharing between the two organisations. This includes opportunities for senior leaders and subject-matter experts to participate in guest lectures, joint industry projects, case studies, industry discussions, selected events and forums, encouraging the exchange of expertise and best practices between the healthcare and hospitality sectors. Specific initiatives under the collaboration will be developed and implemented subject to separate written agreements between the two organisations.
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