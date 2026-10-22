2027 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available From Aviation Week

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Textron leads business aircraft unit deliveries (just over 3,000 aircraft) while Gulfstream and Bombardier rank higher in total market delivery values. MRO aftermarket requirements total $173 billion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week released its 2027 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, a 10-year outlook for the business aviation and MRO industries. Produced from independent projections by internal forecasting teams and using data from the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN), the forecast shows the worldwide turbine-powered business aviation fleet growing from 36,643 aircraft in 2027 to 41,136 aircraft in 2036, a 12% increase in fleet strength at a 1.3% CAGR.The jet fleet segment sees the biggest fleet gains, while business turboprops see more subdued growth, though single-engine turboprop types are replacing multi-engine models at a higher 3.9% CAGR. The overall turbine-powered jet fleet grows at 1.6% CAGR, but segments within the turbine fleet display above-average growth. Super Mid-Size, Ultra Long Range, and Very Light Jet categories exhibit growth rates as high as 5% CAGR over 10 years, meaning producers of these aircraft can expect favorable future market conditions.The MRO aftermarket for business aircraft is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR overall, reaching $173 billion in total demand. Modification requirements account for 32% of that total and are growing at a 2.5% CAGR, while engine maintenance, representing 28% of demand, is becoming an increasingly large share of MRO requirements in business aviation.Fueled by both new model entrants and the continuing success of legacy lines, new business aircraft delivery values are projected to reach $304 billion at retail pricing over the next 10 years. Textron's product lines (Cessna and Beechcraft) will soundly outpace Gulfstream and Bombardier in unit deliveries; however, Gulfstream's delivery values will outperform both Textron's and Bombardier's."New model entrants within legacy lines are helping keep the market strong for buyers of new aircraft. Unmet demand for new products has driven the OEM backlog higher and has had a spillover effect on the pre-owned market. High demand continues for the fastest-growing segment, fractional operators, as well as for corporate and private operators. New aircraft deliveries should rise by a couple hundred units in the near term, while aircraft retirements are expected to remain muted, resulting in a nearly 2:1 delivery-to-retirement rate. Engine OEMs and other suppliers can expect consistently strong business for new aircraft, along with steady demand for aftermarket maintenance and services, as delivery rates increase and the legacy fleet expands," said Brian Kough, Senior Director, Forecasts & Aerospace Insights. "MRO costs, provider availability, and supply chain issues remain concerns, with capacity desperately needed in these sectors."Aircraft deliveries, counting both jet and turboprop segments, will reach the 1,200-unit mark from 2028 to 2035. Business jets account for over 9,600 of the total deliveries, with turboprops accounting for the remaining 2,600 deliveries over the 10-year period. Additionally, 7,200 aircraft are expected to retire during the same period.The 2027 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast findings detail market demand and industry trends, accounting for the impact of economic and macro trends on global fleets and MRO. By combining current fleet counts and statistics, projected aircraft fleet changes, utilization projections derived from in-house flight data, and segmented MRO cost analytics, the forecast delivers critical strategic insights for each market sector.The 2027 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast, Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecast, and Military Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast have also been released.For more information on Aviation Week's 2027 Fleet & MRO Forecasts or to subscribe, contact Anne McMahon at +1 646 469 1564,... or go to fleetforecast###ABOUT AVIATION WEEKAviation Week is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence, and analytical resources, world-class trade shows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our guiding principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .Media ContactElizabeth SiskDirector, Marketing CommunicationsAviation Week860.495.5498...

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2027 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available from Aviation Week News Provided By IThe Buzz Agency October 22, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy



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