Maya Aharon, Featured By Influential Women, Builds AI That Captures Human Expertise For The Skilled Trades

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Glow AI Develops AI-Powered Workforce Solutions That Help the Service Economy Preserve Knowledge and Scale With ConfidenceSan Francisco, California – Maya Aharon is the Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Glow AI, a company building AI-powered workforce solutions for the skilled trades and the broader service economy. Her work focuses on capturing human expertise, operational knowledge, and decision-making insight so that organizations can scale effectively. Deep Glow AI is beginning with commercial HVAC, a sector where labor shortages and gaps in knowledge transfer create significant opportunity. At Deep Glow AI, she is pioneering applied AI, physical-world AI, and operational intelligence, along with AI workforce solutions and automation, all of which are among her core specialties.A serial entrepreneur, Maya entered the field of artificial intelligence in 2014 with her first startup, and she has since founded and led several ventures, including strategic roles at technology- and energy-focused companies. Her career spans AI, product strategy, business development, and venture building. She founded Proper Formation, served as EVP of Product and Strategy at Turntide Technologies, and held the role of Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Redaptive, Inc. She also acquired and scaled a skilled trades business, an experience that directly informed Deep Glow's AI-first product vision. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management, with a focus on Marketing, from Reichman University, and she is fluent in English and Hebrew.Before her business career, Maya served six years in the Israeli Defense Forces Special Forces, an experience she credits with shaping her resilience and mission-oriented leadership. She attributes her success to being purpose-driven, pursuing her goals with passion, and staying committed to her vision until it becomes reality. The best career advice she has received is to keep improving every day, because not growing is a sign of being on the wrong path. She has also learned that nothing is personal, and that the focus should remain on growth, learning, and moving forward.For young women entering the technology industry, Maya's advice is to pursue what they believe in, study it deeply, and work to master it. She reminds them that rejection says nothing about their worth as individuals and is simply a normal part of progressing toward growth and success.Maya sees the biggest challenge and opportunity in her field as the same reality: every playbook is being rewritten, and the rules of the game are changing entirely. People are facing unpredictability and ambiguity, yet that same climate opens the door to new ideas and expansion. She sees AI as far more than an ordinary software tool, because it is transforming how work gets done, how decisions are made, and how value is created. She believes the future of AI depends not only on advanced models but on real-world context, judgment, and expertise, which is exactly the knowledge Deep Glow AI is designed to capture and preserve.Authenticity, transparency, and empathy are the values that guide Maya in her work and personal life. She aims to show up as her true self, to communicate openly and honestly, and to lead with understanding and respect. These principles, together with a commitment to purpose-driven innovation, define her approach to leadership. Today she continues to advocate for AI systems that strengthen human abilities and create lasting impact across industries. By bringing the wisdom of skilled workers into the age of AI, Maya Aharon is helping essential industries grow stronger while honoring the human expertise at their core and the people who keep them running.Learn More about Maya Aharon:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Deep Glow AI,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Maya Aharon, Featured By Influential Women, Builds AI That Captures Human Expertise For The Skilled Trades News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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