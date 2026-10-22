C2 Systems And Uptiq Bring Trusted AI Agents Into The Covalent Loan Origination System

Lenders can now automate doc intake, spreading, and credit memo drafting within their existing workflows, while keeping final decision-making with bankers.

- Stephen SargentCOLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most of a commercial loan's cycle is spent before anyone exercises judgment. Collecting documents. Keying financials. Calculating ratios. Assembling the credit memo. C2 Systems and Uptiq are partnering to take that work off lenders' desks.C2 Systems, developer of the Covalent Loan Origination System, will embed Uptiq's AI agents directly into Covalent lending workflows. Covalent calls the right agent at the right step. Bankers never leave the system. Every output comes back to a banker or underwriter for review before the loan moves forward.What lenders get●More capacity. Existing teams can take on more deals without adding headcount.●Faster decisions. Spreads and analysis are ready when the underwriter opens the file.●Nothing new to learn. No separate AI tool to launch, log into or reconcile.●Control intact. Credit policy, review steps and approvals stay exactly where they are.How it works inside CovalentThe first agents focus on three of the most document-heavy steps in commercial and small business lending. At each one, the agent prepares the work and the lending team makes the call.Workflow Step: The Agent Prepares●Document Intake: The Intake Agent ingests and classifies tax returns, financial statements, bank statements and debt schedules as they arrive. Your team decides whether the file is complete and ready for underwriting.●Financial Spreading: The Underwriting Agent extracts and normalizes financials, calculates ratios and cash flow, and returns structured analysis to Covalent. Your team decides how the borrower measures against credit policy.●Credit Memo: The Underwriting Agent drafts the credit memo from information gathered across origination and underwriting. Your team decides what the memo concludes and whether the loan is approved.Why inside the LOSMost banks already have the systems they need, the gap is the manual work that sits between them. Putting agents inside Covalent closes that gap at the stage where the work happens."AI presents an enormous opportunity for financial institutions, but we believe its greatest value comes when it is incorporated directly into the lending processes bankers already use," said Stephen Sargent, President and CEO of C2 Systems. "Our partnership with Uptiq allows us to call powerful, bank-grade financial services agents from within Covalent at exactly the point in the workflow where they can create value. The result is a natural extension of Covalent's automation strategy. We eliminate unnecessary manual work, give bankers better information faster, and enable them to make well-informed credit decisions while delivering an exceptional customer experience."The partnership builds on automation Covalent already delivers: online application intake, identity verification, secure document exchange, credit retrieval and analysis, pricing and decision support, compliance workflows, document production, e-signature and hand-off to loan servicing.Built for how community and regional banks adopt AIGeneral-purpose AI tools spread across an institution are hard to govern, but task-specific agents placed inside defined workflows are not. Each agent has one job, operates within established lending policy, and hands its output to a person accountable for the decision.Uptiq's platform is built for that standard. Agents are grounded in financial services knowledge, governed and explainable, with human review designed into every step."Banks need AI they can stand behind in front of an examiner," said Snehal Fulzele, CEO of Uptiq. "That is what bank-grade means. Our agents are grounded in the institution's own documents and credit policy. Every figure is provable back to its source. Every action is governed, with audit trails and a banker's approval. Inside Covalent, lenders gain capacity without giving up the control their boards and regulators expect."What comes nextC2 and Uptiq will introduce Uptiq-powered capabilities in Covalent incrementally. The first releases target the workflows where automation cuts the most manual effort and loan processing time. Covalent clients interested in early access can contact C2 Systems.About C2 SystemsC2 Systems, LLC develops cloud-based, automated credit application and decision-support technology. Its Covalent Loan Origination System enables financial institutions to process consumer, mortgage, HELOC, credit card, small business, commercial and commercial real estate loans from point of sale through underwriting, decisioning and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the institution's loan servicing platform. C2 Systems is based in Colleyville, Texas. Learn more at go-c2.About UptiqUptiq is the bank-grade AI platform for financial services. Banks, credit unions, lenders and wealth management firms use Uptiq to extend their teams with trusted AI agents that increase capacity, add intelligence across existing technology, and create a governed foundation they can expand over time. Uptiq agents work across the customer lifecycle, from intake and underwriting to monitoring and relationship growth, with every output traceable to its source. More than 150 financial institutions use Uptiq. Learn more at uptiq.

Stephen G Sargent

C2 Systems, LLC

+1 817-752-5107

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C2 Systems and Uptiq Bring Trusted AI Agents into the Covalent Loan Origination System News Provided By C2 Systems, LLC October 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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