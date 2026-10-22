Kayadu Lohar Says Mari Selvaraj's 'Manjanathi' Unit Has Wrapped Up Ongoing Schedule

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar, who plays a pivotal character in critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming film, 'Manjanathi', has now disclosed that the unit of the film had wrapped up its ongoing schedule.

Taking to her Instagram page to drop the update, the actress wrote, "A different world. A different school. A different me. And a storyteller who made me see things a little differently. Schedule wrap for Manjanathi. @mariselvaraj84 @navvi_studios."

For the unaware, the film had only recently gone on the floors. It has music by Ilaiyaraaja and features actor Kathir in the lead. Apart from Kathir, the film will feature actors Priyanka Mohan, Kayadu Lohar, Poornima Ravi, Vidhu, Kaaka Muttai Vignesh and Rahul (of 'Vaazhai' fame) in pivotal roles.

Actor Kathir, who plays the lead in the film, had taken to his social media timelines to share his thoughts on the story of Manjanathi. Kathir, in his post, had said that Manjanathi had made him think about the fact that love doesn't look or feel the same to everyone in a way that he hadn't thought before.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the new film, Kathir wrote, "Love doesn't look or feel the same to everyone. And #Manjanathi made me think about that in a way I hadn't before. The first narration gave me a completely different perspective on love. I walked out with so many thoughts, and all I wanted to know was how this story would finally turn out."

Kathir went on to say that when he read the final version, it made him go silent.

"When I read the final version, it left me silent. It made me question who we are in this story... and how much of ourselves we might see in these characters. It opened up so much to explore, understand and discuss."

Admitting that he was both nervous and excited about the new film, Kathir said, "I'm honestly nervous about where we start this journey, but excited to put my heart into this one. This is nothing like we've done before, and I can't wait to bring this guy's world to the screen and make you feel what he feels."

He then went on to thank the director for trusting him to bring the character to life on screen. He said, "Thank you, mari na, for trusting me with this. And to everyone who kept asking when we would work together again. I truly hope every reunion of ours becomes an important film for all of us. Much love, @mariselvaraj84 Here we go again!!! #Manjanathi."

Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu while editing is by Selva R K. Art direction for the film is by Ramu Thangaraj. Stunts in the film are being choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan while dances in the film are being choreographed by Sandy Master.