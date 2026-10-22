Saved 14 Indians In Red Sea After Yacht Attacked By Saudi Arabia, Claim Houthis

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Oct 22 (IANS) Yemen's Houthis on Thursday claimed that its forces engaged in a rescue operation after Saudi Arabia targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea.

Citing preliminary information, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni Armed Forces would provide more details later.

“The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later. This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions,” Saree posted on X.

The claim comes a day after an Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy said on Thursday.

“Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” it said in a post on X.

India on Thursday condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport and Aramco's Shaybah oil field, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the MEA said in a statement.

India had also expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty.

"We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," read the MEA statement.

The Houthis, for their part, have accused the Saudi forces for carrying out air and missile strikes across Yemeni provinces this week.