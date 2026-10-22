How Paradise Hotel Did Get Its Name? What Is The Connection Between The Cinema Theatre And The Restaurant

Hyderabad is famous for its biryani, and Paradise has played a key role in popularising this iconic dish across India. But do you know how the restaurant got its name and how its journey began with a cinema theatre?

The story of Paradise began in 1953 in Secunderabad. At the time, there was a cinema theatre called Paradise. A small café was set up alongside the theatre, marking the beginning of the food business. Historical accounts suggest that Hussain Himmati and Ghulam Hussain were behind the venture. In its early days, the café mainly served Irani chai, samosas and Osmania biscuits. These snacks were popular among people who visited the theatre to watch movies.

Back then, large restaurants and food courts were not as common as they are today. The café gradually attracted more customers with its tea and light snacks. By the early 1960s, it had grown into a restaurant with seating for around 100 people. Hyderabadi dishes, particularly biryani, were also added to the menu. This marked an important shift from a small café to a full-fledged restaurant.

The year 1978 marked a turning point in Paradise's history, when Ali Himmati took charge of the restaurant. He focused on modernising the business and adapting it to changing customer needs. Along with renovating the restaurant, he worked towards creating a comfortable atmosphere for families who wanted to enjoy a meal together. The decision to operate as a family restaurant without serving alcohol also helped shape its identity.

In 1983, a modern restaurant was launched under the name 'Paradise Persis Family Restaurant'. Takeaway services were introduced around the same time, allowing customers to enjoy their favourite food at home instead of dining at the restaurant. This move helped the business reach more customers.

In 1987, the Paradise cinema theatre closed down. However, the food business that had started alongside it continued to grow. Although the theatre disappeared, the restaurant retained its name and gradually built a strong identity of its own.

One of the biggest factors behind Paradise's popularity is its Hyderabadi dum biryani. The restaurant began serving biryani in the 1960s, and over the years, the dish became its signature offering. Apart from biryani, customers have also enjoyed its kebabs, Irani chai, samosas and biscuits.

Hyderabadi dum biryani is prepared using rice, meat, yoghurt and a blend of spices. The meat is marinated with spices and layered with rice before being cooked slowly over low heat using the dum method. This allows the flavours of the ingredients to blend together, giving the dish its distinctive taste and aroma.

Paradise built its reputation not only on the appeal of biryani but also on its focus on maintaining consistent taste and quality. For a restaurant chain, delivering the same flavour across multiple outlets can be challenging. To address this, Paradise introduced modern methods in its kitchen operations. In 1996, the restaurant underwent renovation and modernisation. In 2006, its operations were computerised, helping improve efficiency and laying the groundwork for further expansion.

For many years, Paradise operated mainly from its original outlet in Secunderabad. In 2009, it began expanding to other parts of Hyderabad, opening a new outlet in Masab Tank. It later strengthened its presence in areas such as HITEC City, Kukatpally and Begumpet. In 2014, when Samara Capital invested in the business, Paradise had only six outlets. The investment marked an important phase in the company's growth, with greater emphasis on professional management and expansion.

In 2016, the company appointed an experienced management team to support its growth plans. This helped it move towards a more structured business model and expand beyond Hyderabad. Over time, Paradise entered several other cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Gurugram. It also expanded into other cities and towns across Telangana, taking its biryani to a wider audience.

The transformation of Paradise from a family-run business into a professionally managed restaurant chain has been a significant part of its journey. In the early years, Hussain Himmati's family played a key role in building the business, while Ali Himmati's leadership helped pave the way for its growth. Over time, professional management became an increasingly important part of the company's operations. Began as a small café serving tea and snacks has grown into a recognised restaurant brand. The name Paradise is now closely associated with biryani and Hyderabad's food culture.

Paradise Circle in Secunderabad has also become a familiar landmark for residents and visitors alike. For many people, the name brings to mind not just a restaurant but also a part of the city's identity. From its beginnings alongside a cinema theatre to its expansion across multiple cities, Paradise has carved out a special place in Hyderabad's culinary history.