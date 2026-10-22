Second Storm in 48 Hours: Boelo to Batter UK North Saturday
(MENAFN) Britain faces a double blow from the weather this week. Storm Boelo, the second named storm of the season, is forecast to strike on Saturday, with the heaviest impact expected in the north, the national weather service said.
Forecasters said the strongest gusts will hit Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Saturday.
Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, outlined the threat in a statement issued Thursday.
“Storm Boelo will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England over the weekend, impacting the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen,”
“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, making for an impactful weekend of weather. Severe weather warnings and forecast detail will continue to develop, so people should keep up to date with the forecast over the next few days.”
Boelo follows hard on the heels of Storm Austen, the season’s first named storm, which was announced less than 48 hours before Boelo’s naming and is due to reach the UK on Friday.
For Austen, the Met Office has issued one amber and two yellow wind warnings covering Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and parts of western Devon.
The forecaster stressed that the two systems are unrelated:
“Storm Boelo is a separate low pressure system to Storm Austen which will bring strong wind and heavy rain to southern parts on Thursday night and Friday. Storm Austen clears into the North Sea by Friday evening.”
Forecasters said the strongest gusts will hit Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Saturday.
Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, outlined the threat in a statement issued Thursday.
“Storm Boelo will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England over the weekend, impacting the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen,”
“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, making for an impactful weekend of weather. Severe weather warnings and forecast detail will continue to develop, so people should keep up to date with the forecast over the next few days.”
Boelo follows hard on the heels of Storm Austen, the season’s first named storm, which was announced less than 48 hours before Boelo’s naming and is due to reach the UK on Friday.
For Austen, the Met Office has issued one amber and two yellow wind warnings covering Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and parts of western Devon.
The forecaster stressed that the two systems are unrelated:
“Storm Boelo is a separate low pressure system to Storm Austen which will bring strong wind and heavy rain to southern parts on Thursday night and Friday. Storm Austen clears into the North Sea by Friday evening.”
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