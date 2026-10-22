UN Satellite System Tracks Down Massive Methane Leaks In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has investigated more than a dozen major methane emission events following satellite alerts from the United Nations' Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), with eight cases of emission reductions subsequently confirmed, Monica Bergeron, Head of Strategic Coordination and Key Initiatives at the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO), said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026" (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat, Bergeron said that the system has been sending alerts to Turkmen companies and government authorities since 2023.

"The country has designated focal points at the state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, as well as within government structures, who receive direct notifications from MARS, and we are really seeing that this approach is working," she said.

According to Bergeron, the experience demonstrates how satellite detection can serve as a starting point for practical measures to reduce emissions.

"More than a dozen major emission events have been investigated in the country, resulting in eight distinct confirmed examples of methane emission reductions," she said.

Bergeron stressed that identifying a leak is only the first step. Companies and government authorities must receive alerts, understand how to verify emission sources and have the capacity to take corrective action.

"Detection is not the end result, but only the beginning of a process of direct engagement with government authorities and operators who can actually do something with the data," she said.

IMEO is ready to expand its cooperation with Turkmenistan by training specialists, helping develop response protocols for satellite alerts and providing on-the-ground support during investigations, Bergeron added.

She explained that IMEO is an initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) that combines data from scientific studies, industry reporting and satellite observations and delivers it to those able to use the information to reduce emissions.

MARS draws on data from 35 satellite instruments to identify major methane emission sources worldwide. Since its launch, the system has analyzed more than one million satellite images, covering an area equivalent to approximately twice the Earth's total land area.

Artificial intelligence has helped accelerate the processing of satellite imagery by a factor of 15 compared with manual analysis, Bergeron said. However, AI does not replace experts: it helps identify potential emission events for subsequent verification by specialists in remote sensing and data analysis.

"The challenge today is no longer access to satellite data on methane. It is processing the enormous volume of information and turning it into timely, actionable alerts that companies and operators can use to take measures," she said.

Bergeron reaffirmed IMEO's readiness to continue working with Turkmen partners, noting that close coordination among stakeholders could help translate methane emission reductions into practical climate benefits.

In an earlier exclusive interview with Trend, UNEP also highlighted the results of its cooperation with Turkmenistan on methane emission reductions.

The organization said the collaboration had established reliable communication channels for delivering MARS alerts directly to government officials and companies capable of addressing emission sources.

"UNEP estimates that the eight sources in Turkmenistan had emitted over 27,000 tonnes of methane before they were addressed. The near-term climate impact of these emissions was equivalent to the climate impact of over 500,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year," the organization said.

Meanwhile, the second day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) has begun in Ashgabat. As part of the event, a session is being held on the topic“Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.” Discussions are focusing on investment opportunities for developing the Turkmen sector, prospects for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the development of international partnerships.

The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs designed to help assess resource potential and prepare promising blocks for development.