Cambridge Heavy Industries Raises $6.2 Million Seed Round To Advance Its Modular, Benchtop-Scale Fusion System Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The round was led by Azolla Ventures with participation from Overlay, the Mass Clean Energy Center, Neta Foundation, the Rothrock family, and P3A

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Heavy Industries, a developer of compact fusion machines, today emerged from stealth and announced its $6.2 million seed round. The company, led by co-founder and CEO Dr. Yun Kai and co-founders Raffi Freeman, Professor Keith Nelson, and Dr. Steve Kooi, will use the capital to construct the company's first compact fusion reactor at its facility in Massachusetts. Specifically, this will include procurement of equipment including an ultrafast laser, optical components, neutron diagnostics and augmenting the team.

Cambridge Heavy Industries' technology utilizes commercial lasers to generate extreme pressures and temperatures that create fusion-relevant conditions, enabling the production of rare isotopes through neutron bombardment and ultimately fusion power. Its compact dimensions enable weekly testing and upgrades (as opposed to the years-long R&D cycles of conventional fusion), and are reliant upon off-the-shelf equipment, requiring no customization. The company's breakthrough in shockwave science enables a 400x higher compression efficiency compared to past laser-based fusion efforts with a fraction of the capital expenditure. Recently, Cambridge Heavy Industries' prototype fusion machine - the size of just two dinner tables - achieved a level of pressure as high as the center of the earth (350 GPa) using only tens of millijoules of energy.

Cambridge Heavy Industries will configure its first systems to produce tritium, a rare and radioactive isotope of hydrogen, which faces significant global commercial shortages. Tritium is used by the vast majority of all fusion research reactors today, and currently sells for approximately $33 million per kilogram. In addition to the production of isotopes, Cambridge Heavy Industries sees many other commercial opportunities centering on neutron sources including material defect engineering and neutron imaging.

“Cambridge Heavy Industries was inspired by decades of research and a clear vision for applying novel engineering to the proven science of inertial confinement fusion, making it more compact and efficient,” said Dr. Yun Kai, co-founder and CEO of Cambridge Heavy Industries.“Fusion power leaders have a tritium supply problem that could significantly slow down the sector's growth. Our technology is in the unique position to solve this challenge. We are appreciative of our investors for their financial and operational support in bringing us to this important milestone.”

Spun out of MIT's Nelson Lab, Cambridge Heavy Industries leverages over 20 years of research on materials under extreme conditions including high-intensity shock. Led by Dr. Yun Kai, a former MIT research scientist himself, the leadership team spans additional scientists and professors from MIT as well as engineering and financial executives from prominent deep tech companies. Cambridge Heavy Industries is now hiring experienced R&D engineers, fusion researchers, simulation scientists and business development leaders.

“Our investment thesis in fusion has focused on reactor designs with fast and inexpensive learning cycles. The world may never see benefits from fusion if it requires multibillion-dollar science projects that take decades to iterate,” said Matthew Nordan, co-founder and General Partner of Azolla Ventures.“Cambridge Heavy Industries' technology can be demonstrated on a benchtop and assembled in days using standard optical components. The same rapid test/fail/fix model is what brought us modern space and defense technologies; we see it as a promising approach to make fusion viable.”

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