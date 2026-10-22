SEON And Merchant Risk Council To Host Webinar On Detecting AI Agent Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHOOP and Domaine join SEON to show merchants how to catch AI agents at checkout

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance, today announced it will present a Merchant Risk Council (MRC) webinar on November 4 at 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET. Titled“Your Fraud Stack Wasn't Built for AI Agents, Here's How to Catch Up,” the webinar will show merchants how to detect AI agents, virtual device farms and automated abuse without adding friction for legitimate customers.

SEON's SVP of Product, Risk Solutions, Husnain Bajwa, will lead the discussion alongside Conner Keele, Senior Solutions Engineer at SEON. They will be joined by Emily Shirley, Fraud Prevention Manager at WHOOP and Nate Holland, Director of Solutions & Business Engineering at Domaine.

Autonomous shopping assistants can now browse storefronts, start checkouts and manage subscriptions without a human touching a keyboard. That opens a new sales channel for merchants and a new way in for fraudsters. Most fraud stacks were designed to stop simple bots, which leaves them exposed to automation built to pass as a real shopper. Merchants now need to better distinguish good agents from bad ones before checkout.

Panelists will explain how device intelligence detects non-human traffic in real time and give attendees a practical framework for testing their own defenses against agent-driven attacks.

Topics include how to:



Identify known agents by name and spot the virtual device farms behind large-scale abuse

Read the behavioral signals that reveal automation built to look human Feed agent detections into scoring engines to trigger custom risk rules



To register for the webinar, please visit the MRC event page.

About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 1,100+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON's AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can also connect their own AI tools directly to SEON's risk data through a secure integration. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

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