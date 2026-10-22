Introducing Agentspot: From Chatbots To Multiplayer AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first wave of AI gave every employee a chatbot. This next wave gives the whole company an AI workforce: grounded in your data, fluent in your business, working alongside your people.

Enterprise-grade security and centralized governance are built in, so organizations can move fast without losing control.

Trusted business context lets people and agents work together as one team and shared memory makes the whole company smarter with every task.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot, the Data and AI platform company, today launched AgentSpot bringing Multiplayer AI to the enterprise. AgentSpot lets people and goal-based agents work side by side as a trusted AI workforce. Anyone can use natural language to build agents, automate workflows, and create interactive business applications, then share them with colleagues. Grounded in shared memory, trusted business context, and enterprise-grade governance, AgentSpot helps organizations move fast while staying in control.

Generative AI began with the chatbot: one person, one prompt, one conversation. It made individuals more productive, but real enterprise work doesn't live in a chat window. It lives in the teams, processes, and systems that depend on each other.

Multiplayer AI changes that. In AgentSpot, people and agents create, collaborate, and execute in a shared workspace. Instead of every conversation starting from scratch, what one person builds becomes a trusted, reusable capability for the entire enterprise.

“Companies have spent billions on AI, and most still can't show the ROI. They gave every employee a chatbot and called it a strategy. But organizations don't win as individuals. Winning teams run on shared knowledge and coordinated action,” said Ketan Karkhanis, CEO of ThoughtSpot.“AgentSpot gives every company an AI workforce that knows its data, has shared context and memory, and works within the rules IT sets. Your business has never been single-player. Your AI shouldn't be either.”

The Enterprise AI Challenge: Plenty of AI, Not Enough ROI.

The problem isn't access to AI. It's what happens to the work. A sales rep builds an agent to research accounts. A finance analyst creates a process to investigate variances. A marketer sets up a workflow to track competitors. Almost none of it leaves the person who built it, so the rep on the next team builds the same agent again, and the analyst in another region never learns the process exists.

Meanwhile, people email HTML files and PDFs back and forth, copy information between AI tools, re-explain business context, and rebuild capabilities that already exist elsewhere in the company.

That's single-player AI: lots of activity, very little that compounds.

AgentSpot's Multiplayer AI platform changes this. People and agents work in a shared environment, business context carries across every task, and the best agents, workflows, and applications become reusable company assets. Expertise no longer lives with the one person who built it. Teams build on each other's work, improve what already exists, and turn individual wins into systems the whole business runs on.

Your Best People, Multiplied

The best ideas come from the people closest to the work, not a central AI team. From sales and finance to HR, legal, marketing and operations, now every team can build AI solutions by describing what they need in plain language. No code required.

Most AI tools let you share an answer. AgentSpot lets you share the process, the capability and the outcome.

AgentSpot brings together three building blocks:



Agents are AI teammates. Describe the job, and AgentSpot builds an agent with the right instructions, business context and tools. Agents investigate questions, analyze data, recommend next steps and take action within their permissions.

Workflows automate recurring work. Routine tasks run on a schedule or trigger, from weekly sales forecasts to financial monitoring and employee onboarding. Apps bring data and action together. Build live, interactive apps from a prompt, combining data from connected systems with agent-powered actions. Everyone sees only what they're authorized to see.



Your top sales rep builds an account research agent, and the whole sales team starts using it. One analyst creates a variance workflow, and every business unit runs it. Expertise that used to stay with one person now benefits the entire company.

Guardrails, Not Roadblocks

AgentSpot's trust layer lets every team build and share AI, with security and governance designed from day one. Permissions ensure people see only the data they're authorized to access. Always-on audit trails mean every action an agent takes is logged, so you can see what was done, when, and on whose behalf. Employees move fast. IT stays in control.

Grounded in Your Data

AI doesn't fail because it can't find your data. It fails because it doesn't know what your data means.“Revenue,”“active customer,” and“at-risk account” are defined differently at every company, and foundation models have no way to know your versions. When two agents read the same metric differently, you get conflicting answers and actions you can't trust.

AgentSpot is built on ThoughtSpot's semantic layer, more than a decade of work making enterprise data understandable. Agents, workflows and apps use the definitions your business already has. When an agent acts, it acts on your data, not on a guess.

Memory That Compounds

Memory is what turns individual AI activity into lasting organizational knowledge. In AgentSpot, work doesn't disappear into a chat history. It accumulates, so agents get smarter, answers get more relevant, and no one has to start over. Memory works at four layers, from what the whole company knows to what each person has done with each agent:



Company memory gives every agent and workflow the same understanding of the business. Administrators set the key facts, and it grows from agent conversations over time.

Agent memory lets creators refine how an agent works, and every improvement reaches everyone who uses it.

User memory learns each person's preferences, so answers get more relevant over time. Agent-user memory keeps each person's history with a specific agent, so no one has to repeat themselves.

Priced by Outcomes, Not Tokens

AgentSpot doesn't charge for tokens or seats. Customers pay only when an agent delivers work: a conversation, a workflow run or an app session. Building and testing is free, and every plan includes unlimited users, unlimited agents, so companies can put AI in every employee's hands without rationing access or worrying about token bills.

Availability

AgentSpot is available today on a free plan, with no time limit and no credit card required. The free plan includes unlimited agents, unlimited users and a weekly allowance of agent conversations, workflow runs and app sessions. Teams that need more usage can move to Fleet. Get started with AgentSpot.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is a Data and AI platform company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world. Built on an agentic semantic layer and enterprise-grade governance, ThoughtSpot Agentic Analytics brings together a team of specialized agents that deliver trusted answers and take action on business data. ThoughtSpot Embedded brings the same agent-powered analytics into any product with a few lines of code. With AgentSpo, ThoughtSpot brings Multiplayer AI to the enterprise, where anyone can build agents, workflows and apps grounded in business data and share them across the organization. Industry leaders including Lyft, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Booking.com and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to turn data into measurable business outcomes. A Gartner MQ leader with more than 1000 customers globally, with offices in San Francisco, Mountain View, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Sydney & Tokyo. Try AgentSpot today.

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Russell Dougan

Director, Corporate Communications

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