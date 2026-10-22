Corbus Pharmaceuticals To Present Late Breaking CRB-913 Data From Canyon-1 Study At Obesity Week® 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on new therapies in oncology and obesity, today announced that late breaking data from the CRB-913 Canyon-1 Phase 1B study will be presented as a poster presentation at Obesity Week2026, taking place from November 14–17, 2026 in National Harbor, MD.

Title : Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of CRB-913 in the Ph1b CANYON-1 Study

Presenter: Harold Bays, M.D, Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center

Date/Time: November 15, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center: Exhibit Hall BCD

A bout Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focusing on new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus' pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements relating to the timing and occurrence of the presentation of data from the CANYON-1 study, the data to be presented, and the Company's clinical development plans for CRB-913, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should,"“will,” "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the timing of the presentation may change; that results from early-stage clinical trials, including the CANYON-1 study, may not be predictive of results in later-stage or larger trials; that interim, preliminary or topline data may change as additional patient data become available or are subject to further analysis; and those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

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Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Melone

Founder & Principal

Melone Communications, LLC

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