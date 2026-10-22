Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Prices Preferred Stock Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq GS: OXLC, OXLCL, OXLCO, OXLCZ, OXLCN, OXLCI, OXLCG and OXLCM) (the“Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of an additional 1,440,000 shares of its 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares (the“Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $24.85 per share, raising $35,784,000 in gross proceeds. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 216,000 additional shares of Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments, if any. The Preferred Stock is a further issuance of the Company's 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares, which the Company issued on March 20, 2026 (the“Existing Preferred Stock”). The Preferred Stock will be treated as a single series with the Existing Preferred Stock and will have the same terms as the Existing Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock will have the same CUSIP as the Existing Preferred Stock. Upon the issuance of the Preferred Stock, there will be 4,200,000 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Shares outstanding. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the shares are expected to be delivered on October 23, 2026. The 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol“OXLCM.”

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness and/or for general working capital purposes.

Piper Sandler & Co. and Lucid Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners and InspereX LLC are acting as lead managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. The offering of the Preferred Stock may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from the following investment banks: Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Debt Capital Markets, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020 or by e-mailing...; Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, 570 Lexington Ave, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by telephone number (646) 362-0256. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated October 21, 2026, and accompanying prospectus, dated November 8, 2024, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, including statements with regard to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Company's offering of the Preferred Stock. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280