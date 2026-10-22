Cass Information Systems Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS ) (the Company or Cass) today reported its third quarter 2026 earnings. Strong year-over-year growth in net income and EPS Continued net interest margin expansion Third Quarter Financial Highlights (All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2025, except as noted)

Net income and diluted earnings per share of $10.6 million and $0.81, respectively, increases of 16.1% and 19.1%, respectively.

Return on average equity of 17.46%.

Increase in net interest margin to 4.02% compared to 3.87%.

Increase in net interest income of $1.9 million, or 8.9%.

Increase in financial fees of $1.2 million, or 11.8%.

Increase in total revenues of $2.6 million, or 5.3%.

Increase in transportation dollar volumes of 14.5%.

Increase in average deposits of $79.2 million, or 7.8%. Increased quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.34 per share for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Martin Resch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted,“We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, reflecting continued profitability growth throughout all of our lines of business.” Resch added,“Recent CassPay and Facilities client wins, combined with higher transportation and facility dollar volumes, present us with an enviable outlook for continued growth in assets, net interest income and financial fees in coming quarters. The improved revenue outlook, when combined with additional technology enhancements designed to improve client experience and reinforce our competitive advantages, should allow for enhanced profitability for the next several quarters.” Earnings for the third quarter of 2026 are summarized as follows:

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 Net income from continuing operations $ 10,568 $ 10,575 $ 8,739 $ 8,189 $ 9,212 $ 29,882 $ 22,922 Net income $ 10,574 $ 10,587 $ 8,832 $ 8,189 $ 9,106 $ 29,993 $ 26,927 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 2.28 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 2.29 $ 1.99 Return on average equity 17.46% 17.72% 14.63% 13.45% 15.29% 16.60% 15.51% Return on average assets 1.60% 1.67% 1.42% 1.28% 1.44% 1.56% 1.48% Net interest margin 4.02% 4.00% 3.95% 3.93% 3.87% 3.99% 3.80%





($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 10,568 $ 10,575 $ 8,739 $ 8,189 $ 9,212 $ 29,882 $ 22,922 Net income adjustments(1) 29 (1,326 ) (4 ) 821 (3 ) (1,301 ) 1,182 Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 10,597 $ 9,249 $ 8,735 $ 9,010 $ 9,209 $ 28,581 $ 24,104 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 2.28 $ 1.69 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.81 $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.69 $ 2.18 $ 1.78





(1) Refer to explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as presented later in this earnings release.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Commentary



(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2025, except as noted)

Transportation Invoice and Dollar Volumes – Transportation dollar volumes increased 14.5%. The Company is experiencing rising transportation dollars processed as a result of rising contract freight rates as well as fuel surcharges. The average dollars per traditional freight invoice of $1,115 increased 17.2%. During September 2026, the average dollars per traditional freight invoice was $1,152, exceeding the full third quarter of 2026 level, suggesting that the average dollars per invoice will continue rising into the fourth quarter of 2026. Rising transportation dollar volumes positively impact the overall levels of accounts and drafts payable and payments in advance of funding, and resulting interest income and financial fees.

Facility Expense Invoice and Dollar Volumes – Facility expense invoice volumes of 4.0 million decreased 1.2%, and dollar volumes of $6.6 billion increased 5.5%. The average dollars per invoice of $1,631 increased 6.9% primarily due to rising electricity and gas prices.

Processing Fees – Processing fees decreased $763,000, or 4.6%, due to lower transportation and facility invoice volumes.

Financial Fees – Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, increased $1.2 million, or 11.8%. The increase in financial fees was primarily due to an increase in average payments in advance of funding of 15.8%, in addition to rising financial interchange fees within CassPay.

Net Interest Income – Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 8.9%. The increase in net interest income was attributable to the net interest margin improving to 4.02% as compared to 3.87%, in addition to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $105.4 million, or 4.8%.

The Company's net interest margin improvement was driven by increases in the average yield on loans and investment securities of 24 and 33 basis points, respectively, combined with a decrease in the average cost of total deposits of 24 basis points, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on short-term investments of 55 basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses – The Company recorded a release of credit losses of $211,000 during the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $193,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The release of credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 was driven by the decrease in loans as compared to June 30, 2026 of $38.3 million, or 3.5%, partially offset by the net impact to the allowance for loan losses related to a $508,000 charge-off of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan, the Company's first loan charge-off in over a decade.

Personnel Expenses – Personnel expenses increased $41,000, or 0.1%. Salaries and commissions increased $582,000, or 2.9%, as a result of merit increases and higher commission payments related to sales activities, partially offset by the decrease in average full-time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) of 6.6%. Employee profit sharing increased $271,000 due to the improvement in net income from continuing operations. Other benefits decreased $806,000, or 16.8%, due to the decrease in FTEs in addition to lower health insurance claims and related expenses.

Equipment Expense – Equipment expense increased $424,000 primarily due to an increase in depreciation and licensing and maintenance expense on software related to technology initiatives.

Other Expense – Other expense increased $880,000, or 12.1%. The increase is primarily due to higher business development costs and professional fees related to technology initiatives.

Investment Securities – Investment securities increased $65.7 million as compared to June 30, 2026. During September 2026, the Company purchased $82.0 million of U.S. Treasury and government agency securities at a weighted average rate of 4.00% and laddered maturities between November 2026 and October 2027. The Company also purchased $28.1 million of mortgage-backed securities at a weighted average rate of 5.42% during the month. The unrealized loss on investment securities increased $34.4 million to $75.3 million as compared to June 30, 2026. The Company is evaluating opportunities to deploy liquidity in a higher interest rate environment with consideration to the impact of falling bond prices on its tangible common equity ratio.

Loans – When compared to June 30, 2026, loans decreased $38.3 million, or 3.5%. The Company experienced several pay-offs within its faith-based portfolio during the quarter, some due to intentional exits of potential problem credits and others due to refinancing at other financial institutions. The Company expects loans at December 31, 2026 to be flat with September 30, 2026. The Company's 2027 and longer-term forecast for loan growth is 6-8%.

Payments in Advance of Funding – Average payments in advance of funding increased $27.8 million, or 15.8%, primarily due to a 14.5% increase in transportation dollar volumes.

Deposits – Average deposits increased $79.2 million, or 7.8%. The Company experienced growth in average CassPay deposits of $74.5 million, or 29.2%.

Accounts and Drafts Payable – Average accounts and drafts payable increased $37.0 million, or 3.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, is primarily reflective of the increase in transportation and facility dollar volumes of 14.5% and 5.5%, respectively.

Shareholders' Equity – Total shareholders' equity decreased $18.6 million as compared to June 30, 2026 as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $26.2 million and dividends of $4.1 million, partially offset by net income of $10.6 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due to the significant rise in long-term bond yields during the quarter.

Dividend – On October 20, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share with the dividend payable on December 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2026. This represents a $0.02, or 6.3%, increase in the quarterly dividend reflecting the Board's confidence in earnings growth.

Repurchase of Common Stock – The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the quarter primarily as a result of the increase in average assets of $80.8 million as compared to the second quarter of 2026, and the need to support the asset growth with capital generated from earnings. The Company manages capital with an overall objective of maintaining a leverage ratio of approximately 10.00%. Future levels of repurchases will depend on market conditions, earnings, balance sheet growth and potential acquisition opportunities.

Asset Quality – Non-performing loans totaled $1.1 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $537,000 as compared to June 30, 2026, largely driven by the previously mentioned loan charge-off.

Outlook – The Company is optimistic regarding its revenue outlook as a result of i) the likelihood of sustained higher interest rates which would be expected to positively impact net interest margin; ii) the impact of higher contract freight rates and fuel surcharges which should lead to higher levels of accounts and drafts payable, net interest income and financial fees; iii) increased sales activity around CassPay, which is expected to lead to growth in non-interest bearing deposits and financial fees; and iv) onboarding of new clients in Facilities.

The Company expects higher operating expense growth as it heads into the fourth quarter of 2026 and 2027 versus what was experienced through the first three quarters of 2026 due to i) resources needed to support the onboarding and support of two large new CassPay clients; ii) an increase in technology-related depreciation expense as a result of projects around AI-enabled systems being placed into production; iii) an increase in licensing and other related costs around AI-enabled and other third party software platforms; iv) an increase in profit sharing and share-based compensation expense due to forecasted improved earnings; and v) an expectation of rising benefits, primarily due to health insurance costs. While the Company believes it will continue to achieve operational efficiencies in certain areas due to technology successes, this progress may be offset short-term as a result of anticipated investments in people and resources needed to get other AI-enabled systems in place and operating at a level where the Company can continue to achieve operational efficiencies in future periods.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $94 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.6 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000 ® . More information is available at .

On April 7, 2025, the Company signed an Asset Purchase Agreement providing for the sale of its Telecom Expense Management & Managed Mobility Services (“TEM”) business to Asignet USA Inc. The sale closed on June 30, 2025. The Company has applied discontinued operations accounting in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”), Topic 205-20,“Presentation of Financial Statements – Discontinued Operations,” to the assets and liabilities sold related to the Company's TEM Business Unit as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, as applicable. All financial information in this earnings release is reported on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios the Company presents, including“adjusted net income from continuing operations,” and“adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations,” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as“non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain revenue and expense items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The Company believes that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of the Company's performance. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing the Company's performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward Looking Information

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue, expenses and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan, payments in advance of funding, accounts and drafts payable and deposit growth, changes in freight rates and energy prices, liquidity, yields and returns and asset diversification and credit management.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“pro forma”,“pipeline” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: whether the Company's customers continue to utilize its payment processing and related services; unfavorable developments concerning customer credit quality; risks associated with lending concentrations including, but not limited to, faith-based ministries and franchise restaurants; liquidity risk; risks associated with cyber-attacks and data breaches; outcomes of litigation and other contingencies; exposure to general and local economic and market conditions; higher inflation and its impacts (including U.S. federal government measures to address higher inflation); impacts of trade and tariff policies and U.S. fiscal debt; any slowdown in global economic growth; risks associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates; the Company's ability to attract and retain deposits, accounts and drafts payable and access to other sources of liquidity; competition from banks, other financial institutions, freight audit and payment and utility bill management providers; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; burdens imposed by federal and state regulation; changes in legislative or regulatory requirements, as well as current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on the Company's revenue, expenses and businesses; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards; natural disasters (including wildfires and earthquakes); terrorist activities; war and geopolitical matters (including in Israel, Iran and Ukraine and the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls in connection therewith); pandemics or other health emergencies and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates, including the related disruption to the financial market and other economic activity; and those factors and risks referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results.

For any forward-looking statements made in this press release or in any documents, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 Processing fees $ 15,892 $ 16,086 $ 15,728 $ 16,304 $ 16,655 $ 47,706 $ 49,824 Financial fees 11,640 10,951 10,431 9,860 10,416 33,022 30,538 Total fee revenue $ 27,532 $ 27,037 $ 26,159 $ 26,164 $ 27,071 $ 80,728 $ 80,362 Interest and fees on loans 15,989 15,956 15,277 15,521 15,632 47,222 46,819 Interest and dividends on investment securities 7,209 7,079 6,995 6,767 5,679 21,283 14,625 Interest on short-term investments 3,517 2,570 2,832 3,078 3,860 8,919 10,755 Total interest income $ 26,715 $ 25,605 $ 25,104 $ 25,366 $ 25,171 $ 77,424 $ 72,199 Interest expense 3,823 4,058 3,888 3,895 4,151 11,769 12,431 Net interest income $ 22,892 $ 21,547 $ 21,216 $ 21,471 $ 21,020 $ 65,655 $ 59,768 Release of (provision for) credit losses 211 (531 ) (61 ) 389 193 (381 ) (737 ) (Loss) gain on sale of investment securities (38 ) 5 5 38 4 (28 ) (3,572 ) Other 2,099 1,885 1,782 1,827 1,768 5,766 5,039 Total revenues $ 52,696 $ 49,943 $ 49,101 $ 49,889 $ 50,056 $ 151,740 $ 140,860 Salaries and commissions 20,687 20,241 19,268 20,304 20,105 60,196 60,406 Share-based compensation 1,012 1,130 1,439 1,009 1,018 3,581 3,177 Employee profit sharing 1,956 1,959 1,634 1,514 1,685 5,549 4,770 Other benefits 3,992 3,755 4,938 4,602 4,798 12,685 14,284 Total personnel expenses $ 27,647 $ 27,085 $ 27,279 $ 27,429 $ 27,606 $ 82,011 $ 82,637 Occupancy 735 703 681 643 734 2,119 2,124 Equipment 2,937 2,776 2,432 2,548 2,513 8,145 7,369 Amortization of intangible assets 286 293 293 293 293 872 879 Bad debt recovery - (1,759 ) - - - (1,759 ) (2,000 ) Other 8,175 7,671 7,533 8,988 7,295 23,379 21,081 Total operating expenses $ 39,780 $ 36,769 $ 38,218 $ 39,901 $ 38,441 $ 114,767 $ 112,090 Income from continuing operations, before income tax expense $ 12,916 $ 13,174 $ 10,883 $ 9,988 $ 11,615 $ 36,973 $ 28,770 Income tax expense 2,348 2,599 2,144 1,799 2,403 7,091 5,848 Net income from continuing operations $ 10,568 $ 10,575 $ 8,739 $ 8,189 $ 9,212 $ 29,882 $ 22,922 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6 12 93 - (106 ) 111 4,005 Net income $ 10,574 $ 10,587 $ 8,832 $ 8,189 $ 9,106 $ 29,993 $ 26,927 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $.83 $.83 $.68 $.63 $.70 $ 2.33 $ 1.73 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations - - .01 - (.01) .01 .30 Basic earnings per share $.83 $.83 $.69 $.63 $.69 $ 2.34 $ 2.03 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $.81 $.81 $.66 $.62 $.69 $ 2.28 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations - - .01 - (.01) .01 .30 Diluted earnings per share $.81 $.81 $.67 $.62 $.68 $ 2.29 $ 1.99





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

($ in thousands) As of 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,870 $ 228,473 $ 244,343 $ 392,268 $ 258,634 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 802,463 736,790 785,343 770,772 717,369 Loans 1,064,723 1,103,039 1,088,730 1,061,217 1,088,347 Less: Allowance for credit losses (13,602 ) (14,374 ) (13,861 ) (13,597 ) (14,066 ) Loans, net $ 1,051,121 $ 1,088,665 $ 1,074,869 $ 1,047,620 $ 1,074,281 Payments in advance of funding 257,706 249,614 260,624 164,514 188,040 Premises and equipment, net 29,786 29,848 29,903 29,449 30,287 Investments in bank-owned life insurance 53,670 53,161 52,670 52,195 51,700 Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,019 19,306 19,599 19,892 20,200 Accounts and drafts receivable from customers 4,999 44,690 4,950 69,425 49,798 Other assets 81,328 65,665 61,490 59,889 63,313 Total assets $ 2,555,962 $ 2,516,212 $ 2,533,791 $ 2,606,024 $ 2,453,622 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 496,255 $ 481,852 $ 406,113 $ 513,434 $ 407,169 Interest-bearing 656,114 634,716 699,570 686,599 627,491 Total deposits $ 1,152,369 $ 1,116,568 $ 1,105,683 $ 1,200,033 $ 1,034,660 Accounts and drafts payable 1,131,354 1,028,098 1,000,154 1,124,858 1,130,371 Short-term borrowings - 80,000 145,000 - - Other liabilities 46,200 46,882 41,162 38,135 45,142 Total liabilities $ 2,329,923 $ 2,271,548 $ 2,291,999 $ 2,363,026 $ 2,210,173 Shareholders' equity: Common stock $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 Additional paid-in capital 208,061 206,971 206,807 207,052 205,925 Retained earnings 184,763 178,287 171,797 167,092 163,038 Common shares in treasury, at cost (117,437 ) (117,437 ) (114,366 ) (112,148 ) (103,835 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,101 ) (30,910 ) (30,199 ) (26,751 ) (29,432 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 226,039 $ 244,664 $ 241,792 $ 242,998 $ 243,449 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,555,962 $ 2,516,212 $ 2,533,791 $ 2,606,024 $ 2,453,622





Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)



($ in thousands) As of or for Three Months Ended As of or for Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial & Industrial: Franchise $ 250,370 $ 231,520 $ 233,088 $ 235,718 $ 249,855 $ 250,370 $ 249,855 Leases 137,013 128,531 123,914 119,186 123,601 137,013 123,601 Other 206,111 235,031 220,863 198,194 196,273 206,111 196,273 Commercial Real Estate: Faith-Based 359,031 395,521 396,758 397,608 407,074 359,031 407,074 Other 112,198 112,436 114,107 110,511 111,544 112,198 111,544 Total loans $ 1,064,723 $ 1,103,039 $ 1,088,730 $ 1,061,217 $ 1,088,347 $ 1,064,723 $ 1,088,347 AVERAGE BALANCES Interest-earning assets $ 2,294,778 $ 2,199,091 $ 2,214,838 $ 2,207,672 $ 2,189,384 $ 2,236,529 $ 2,128,428 Loans 1,075,606 1,090,796 1,066,371 1,081,819 1,095,412 1,077,625 1,110,227 Investment securities 768,095 761,707 777,777 755,004 667,271 769,157 612,398 Short-term investments 403,057 305,759 339,667 334,824 382,250 349,726 354,981 Payments in advance of funding 203,543 210,387 176,987 175,009 175,705 197,070 175,170 Assets 2,627,423 2,546,593 2,523,860 2,529,068 2,499,914 2,566,338 2,437,278 Non-interest bearing deposits 468,412 432,183 421,702 421,548 406,241 440,937 401,497 Interest-bearing deposits 627,426 642,892 648,261 614,165 610,403 639,450 618,114 Short-term borrowings 174 9,967 4,067 609 11 4,722 11 Accounts and drafts payable 1,246,398 1,178,774 1,172,102 1,214,865 1,209,416 1,199,364 1,141,535 Shareholders' equity $ 240,242 $ 239,614 $ 244,850 $ 241,525 $ 236,208 $ 241,551 $ 232,107 YIELDS (tax equivalent) 1 Net interest margin 4.02% 4.00% 3.95% 3.93% 3.87% 3.99% 3.80% Interest-earning assets 4.68% 4.74% 4.67% 4.63% 4.62% 4.69% 4.58% Loans 5.90% 5.87% 5.81% 5.69% 5.66% 5.86% 5.64% Investment securities 3.67% 3.72% 3.69% 3.59% 3.34% 3.69% 3.09% Short-term investments 3.46% 3.37% 3.38% 3.65% 4.01% 3.41% 4.05% Total deposits 1.38% 1.46% 1.45% 1.49% 1.62% 1.43% 1.63% Interest-bearing deposits 2.42% 2.44% 2.39% 2.51% 2.70% 2.42% 2.69% Interest-bearing liabilities 2.42% 2.49% 2.42% 2.51% 2.70% 2.44% 2.69% ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.28% 1.30% 1.27% 1.28% 1.29% 1.28% 1.29% Non-performing loans $ 1,111 $ 1,648 $ 3,139 $ 6,992 $ 7,074 $ 1,111 $ 7,074 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.10% 0.15% 0.29% 0.66% 0.65% 0.10% 0.65% Net loan charge-offs to loans 0.05% -% -% -% -% 0.05% -%

1Yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)



(numbers in thousands) As of or for Three Months Ended As of or for Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 SHARE DATA Weighted average common shares outstanding 12,776 12,805 12,875 12,939 13,116 12,818 13,264 Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 13,041 13,069 13,152 13,219 13,399 13,087 13,546 Period end common shares outstanding 12,776 12,776 12,843 12,871 13,073 12,776 13,073 CAPITAL Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.45% 14.68% 14.80% 15.10% 15.04% 15.45% 15.04% Total risk-based capital ratio 16.26% 15.52% 15.63% 15.95% 15.90% 16.26% 15.90% Leverage ratio 10.11% 10.13% 10.05% 9.91% 10.17% 10.11% 10.17% Tangible common equity ratio 8.16% 9.03% 8.84% 8.63% 9.17% 8.16% 9.17%





Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)



($ and numbers in thousands, except average dollars per invoice and average full-time equivalent employees)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 TRANSPORTATION INVOICE AND DOLLAR VOLUMES Traditional freight $$ processed by line item: Linehaul/other $ 8,544,465 $ 8,012,376 $ 7,360,767 $ 7,393,950 $ 7,537,244 $ 23,917,608 $ 22,288,954 Fuel surcharge 1,080,606 1,041,950 653,769 667,507 711,022 2,776,325 2,126,777 Tariff 142,030 140,913 187,159 150,013 181,126 470,102 423,230 Total $ 9,767,101 $ 9,195,239 $ 8,201,695 $ 8,211,470 $ 8,429,392 $ 27,164,035 $ 24,838,961 Traditional freight average $$ per invoice: Linehaul/other $ 976 $ 924 $ 913 $ 885 $ 851 $ 938 $ 857 Fuel surcharge 123 120 81 80 80 109 82 Tariff 16 16 23 18 20 18 16 Total $ 1,115 $ 1,060 $ 1,017 $ 983 $ 951 $ 1,065 $ 955 All other Transportation $$ processed $ 1,280,053 $ 1,269,833 $ 1,127,447 $ 1,270,928 $ 1,221,941 $ 3,677,333 $ 3,490,947 Total Transportation $$ processed $ 11,047,154 $ 10,465,072 $ 9,329,142 $ 9,482,398 $ 9,651,333 $ 30,841,368 $ 28,329,908 Traditional freight invoices processed 8,755 8,669 8,064 8,351 8,861 25,488 26,008 All other invoices processed 40,376 42,120 40,330 47,872 44,061 122,826 128,652 Total Transportation invoices processed 49,131 50,789 48,394 56,223 52,922 148,314 154,660 Note: To provide more meaningful information to investors, the Company changed the manner in which it is reporting transportation invoices and dollars processed by differentiating between traditional freight (truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air and rail) and other (parcel and final mile). Previous quarters have been restated to be consistent with current quarter presentation. FACILITY INVOICE AND DOLLAR VOLUMES Facility expense invoice volume 4,033 4,018 4,038 4,058 4,084 12,089 12,450 Facility expense dollar volume $ 6,578,114 $ 5,656,647 $ 6,253,208 $ 5,686,642 $ 6,233,369 $ 18,487,969 $ 17,569,447 Average Facility $$ per invoice $ 1,631 $ 1,408 $ 1,549 $ 1,401 $ 1,526 $ 1,529 $ 1,411 EMPLOYEES Average full-time equivalent employees 895 896 923 939 958 905 982





Income from Discontinued Operations (unaudited)

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 Revenue: Processing fees $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,630 Financial fees - - - - - - 888 Other fees 503 736 733 794 772 1,972 2,608 Gain on sale of TEM business - - - - - - 3,550 Total revenue $ 503 $ 736 $ 733 $ 794 $ 772 $ 1,972 $ 14,676 Operating expense: Salaries and commissions 375 401 433 487 536 1,209 6,150 Share-based compensation - - - - - - 28 Other benefits 41 72 72 90 183 185 1,324 Total personnel expenses $ 416 $ 473 $ 505 $ 577 $ 719 $ 1,394 $ 7,502 Occupancy - 21 23 24 23 44 384 Equipment - - - 9 1 - 100 Amortization of intangible assets - - - - - - 19 Other 79 226 81 184 170 386 1,357 Total operating expense $ 495 $ 720 $ 609 $ 794 $ 913 $ 1,824 $ 9,362 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, before income tax expense (benefit) $ 8 $ 16 $ 124 $ - $ (141 ) $ 148 $ 5,314 Income tax expense (benefit) 2 4 31 - (35 ) 37 1,309 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 6 $ 12 $ 93 $ - $ (106 ) $ 111 $ 4,005





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 10,568 $ 10,575 $ 8,739 $ 8,189 $ 9,212 $ 29,882 $ 22,922 Adjustments: Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities 38 (5 ) (5 ) (38 ) (4 ) 28 3,572 Bad debt recovery - (1,759 ) - - - (1,759 ) (2,000 ) Restructuring expense - - - 1,131 - - - Tax effect 1 (9 ) 438 1 (272 ) 1 430 (390 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 10,597 $ 9,249 $ 8,735 $ 9,010 $ 9,209 $ 28,581 $ 24,104 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 2.28 $ 1.69 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.69 $ 2.18 $ 1.78

1 The tax effect is calculated using the Company's effective statutory rate of 21% plus the state tax effect.





Contact: Cass Investor Relations

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