Aemetis Begins Operation Of Two New Biogas Digesters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that its Aemetis Biogas subsidiary has completed construction and started operation of two additional dairy biogas digesters as part of the company's biogas production network.

Aemetis now operates 14 dairy digesters that receive manure feedstock from 17 dairy facilities that are expected to produce about 600,000 MMBtu per year of renewable natural gas (RNG). Biogas produced at the digesters is transported by 36 miles of Aemetis pipeline to a central biogas-to-RNG production facility in Keyes, California, which delivers RNG into the PG&E utility gas pipeline. Aemetis has signed agreements with a total of 50 dairies in the area to install digesters.

“Adding two new dairy biogas digesters represents continued progress on the expansion of dairy RNG production, reusing waste products from California's large dairy industry and providing a valuable biofuel to replace expensive diesel,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.“We appreciate the strong support of our dairies and construction firms as we continue to build out the network, further increasing revenue in the Aemetis Biogas segment.”

The new digesters use two of the fourteen biogas cleanup and compression systems that Aemetis has purchased and received from NPL Construction, a subsidiary of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI), an infrastructure services contractor. The remaining units in Aemetis' inventory will significantly reduce the project construction time required for the next 12 digester installations.

Aemetis also expects to complete the construction of its first RNG fueling station in Keyes, California in the next few weeks, with deliveries to truck fleets scheduled to begin in November 2026.

“The Aemetis Biogas Central Digester Project continues to expand, producing low-cost fuel that Aemetis plans to sell to truck fleets for less than $2 per diesel gallon equivalent in California, where diesel prices exceed $7 per gallon,” added McAfee.“With seven approved Low Carbon Fuel Standard pathways and six more biogas pathways nearing approval, collectively averaging a negative 328 carbon intensity, we expect to continue to grow biogas revenues while supporting the domestic production of renewable energy, job creation, and local economic development.”

Dairy RNG sold in California generates four revenue streams: sales of pipeline-quality renewable natural gas; federal Section 45Z tax credits; federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) D3 RINs; and LCFS credits. Aemetis Biogas has generated $22.8 million of Section 45Z tax credits as of the end of August 2026, resulting in $62 of revenue per MMBtu of dairy RNG from the sale of the tax credits.

The number of federal D3 RINs generated each month increases as dairy RNG production rises. Every MMBtu of dairy RNG produces 11.7 D3 RINs, which are currently selling at $2.05 per RIN. These RINs are purchased by oil companies and other obligated parties to comply with the federal RFS that was passed into law in 2007.

California LCFS credit prices have increased from $42 per credit in July 2025 to approximately $90 in October 2026, with ongoing quarterly program deficits expected to continue to drive credit prices upward as the inventory of excess LCFS credits decreases.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

...

Media:

Lisa Gibson

(701) 610-1172

...

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis ethanol, renewable natural gas, biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce ethanol, renewable natural gas, biodiesel, other biofuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as“anticipates,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“predicts,”“projects,”“showing signs,”“targets,”“view,”“will likely result,”“will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.