Ideal Group Of Companies Closes On $2 Million Line Of Credit And Advances Plan To Become An SEC Reporting Company And Uplist, Positioning Southeast Real Estate Transactions For Closing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $2 Million Line of Credit from Meta Alliance Provides Capital to Complete SEC Registration, Advance a 100+ Unit Residential Development Near Clemson University and Expand Oxygen Mortgage

ANDERSON, S.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Group of Companies, Inc. (OTC: IDGR) (“IDGR” or the“Company”), a diversified real estate development and financing company, today outlined its plan to become a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as the first step toward an uplisting to NASDAQ or AMEX. In parallel, the Company is advancing a series of real estate transactions in its South Carolina development pipeline toward closing.

To fund these initiatives, IDGR has secured a $2 million line of credit from Meta Alliance, a Florida-based global private capital firm. The Company expects to use the proceeds to cover the costs of SEC registration and ongoing reporting, to advance its South Carolina real estate projects and to expand Oxygen Mortgage, its mortgage banking subsidiary.

“Becoming a fully reporting company and pursuing an uplisting are central to how we intend to build long-term value for our shareholders,” said Charles Cardona of Ideal Group of Companies.“The Meta Alliance facility gives us the capital to complete that process while we move our South Carolina projects toward closing. We are building in one of the strongest housing markets in the country, and we believe that greater transparency and broader access to institutional capital will allow us to grow the business on a stronger foundation.”

Path to SEC Reporting Status and Uplisting

The Company intends to register with the SEC and become a fully reporting issuer. Reporting status is a prerequisite for listing on a national securities exchange. Management believes that completing this process will broaden IDGR's access to institutional investors, improve trading liquidity and increase the Company's visibility within the investment community.

South Carolina Real Estate Pipeline

IDGR is concentrating its development activity in South Carolina, which the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2025 population estimates ranked as the fastest-growing state in the nation by percentage between July 2024 and July 2025. The state's favorable tax environment, relatively low cost of living, moderate climate, strong job growth and business-friendly regulatory framework continue to attract new residents and employers, sustaining demand for residential housing.

The Company's pipeline includes a residential development of more than 100 units near Clemson University. IDGR intends to apply a portion of the facility toward advancing this project and additional transactions in the region toward closing.

Expansion of Oxygen Mortgage

A portion of the proceeds will support the expansion of Oxygen Mortgage, the Company's mortgage banking subsidiary, which complements IDGR's development activities by providing financing capabilities within its core markets.

Facility Overview

The Company anticipates that additional funding may become available to support the further expansion of its project portfolio.

About Ideal Group of Companies, Inc.

Ideal Group of Companies, Inc. (OTC: IDGR) is a diversified real estate development and financing company headquartered in Anderson, South Carolina. The Company pursues a long-term strategy of building scalable, asset-backed business platforms, pairing established, cash-generative real estate strategies such as condominium conversion with disciplined financing and capital allocation. IDGR operates through three divisions: Eclipse Real Estate Development, Oxygen Mortgage and Hospitality Development Group. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to become a reporting company with the SEC, to pursue an uplisting to a national securities exchange, to close real estate transactions, to expand its mortgage operations and to access funding under the line of credit described herein. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others, the Company's ability to complete SEC registration and satisfy applicable exchange listing standards; the availability and timing of funds under the facility; the value, volatility and liquidity of digital assets; the Company's ability to complete real estate transactions on acceptable terms; changes in interest rates and real estate market conditions; and general economic conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company will become a reporting company, achieve an uplisting or close any particular transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ideal Group of Companies, Inc.

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